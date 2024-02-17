Julianne Hough epitomizes chic in gorgeous mini dress and sheer stockings

Julianne Hough took to Instagram on Saturday to highlight one of her best looks from New York Fashion Week and it is a true masterclass in how to style a little black dress.

The Dancing With The Stars host, 35, took to the streets of New York in a stunning one-shoulder mini dress in a thick black satin material. The garment featured a pointed cup detail on one side and skimmed her figure beautifully.

© Getty Julianne popped on a pair of sunglasses for an added sprinkle of glamour

The Safe Haven star styled the dress with a pair of sheer black stockings and she was seen throwing a black cropped leather jacket over one shoulder that featured ruching at the wrist.

Julianne wore a pair of fierce sunglasses and aside from the gorgeous black croc print tote bag, the star of the show had to be the star's shoes. The Burlesque actress chose a pair of stilettos by Betsey Johnson which had appliquéd rhinestone-adorned flowers which added a touch of glamour to a classic look.

Julianne created outfits from the best pieces in her wardrobe throughout New York Fashion Week. Take a look at her sartorial accomplishments of the week…

A white shirt look © Getty The professional dancer looked sensational at the Carolina Herrera Fall show at the Continental Center in an unusual white oversized shirt with billowing sleeves that cinched at the wrist. The piece was styled with a chic pencil skirt, black bow-adorned shoes, black gloves, and a black microbag. Her hair was styled in a wet-look bob.



A sheer shirt look © Getty The Footloose star pulled a second shirt from her wardrobe but created a totally different look. Julianne paired the black sheer number with a pair of black belted cigarette trousers with gold accessories.



A backless look © Getty The Dirty Grandpa actress wore another LBD but with a different energy. The backless piece cut off above the knee but was completed with a tulle skirt to create a Gothic balletic feel. She rounded off the look with a black crossbody bag that was draped over one shoulder and black patent stilettos. Her chic bob was tucked behind her ears and her sharp black eyeliner was the perfect touch.



A sequin look © Getty Images Julianne upped the ante on the glamour when she chose a black sequinned floor-length gown with a thigh split. The sunglasses were an unexpected touch but amplified the glamour.



A neutral look © Getty The Rock of Ages actress ditched the black pieces that largely characterized her NYFW wardrobe this year when she rocked a white corset top with a pair of off-white wide-leg pants and layered a matching blazer and longline coat.

