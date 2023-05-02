Tony Awards 2023 nominations: check out the list here

The 76th Tony Awards are following on the success of "The Lehman Trilogy" and "Company" last year

The 76th Tony Awards nominations are in! Broadway's annual premiere awards ceremony is back with a new set of leading nods for achievements in plays and musicals over the 2022-2023 season.

The current star of "Funny Girl," Lea Michele, and last year's winner for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical in "MJ," Myles Frost, announced the major nominations on CBS Mornings.

2023's Tonys ceremony will be held at United Palace in New York and will be hosted by Tony nominee and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose for the second year in a row, taking place on June 11.

Check out the full updating list of nominees below:

