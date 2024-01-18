Julianne Hough is a sultry goddess in sensational halterneck dress

Julianne Hough has debuted a brand new LBD and this may be our favourite yet. The Dancing with the Stars host, 35, looked sensational in a post that shared with her 5.2 million Instagram followers. The dancer was styled by Jennifer Mazur who picked out a slinky black dress by MÔNOT.

Julianne's dress featured an unusual halterneck that connected to cut-out cups in the bodice. The piece was form-fitting and grazed the floor in a supremely elegant way. She was photographed by a roaring fire with her newly transformed hair which is such a fun style for the New Year. The pro dancer recently chopped off her gorgeous blonde locks into a bob that sits just below the ear.

© Instagram Julianne rocked a stunning LBD

On this occasion, the Safe Haven actress tucked her hair, which was styled straight, behind her ears and pulled a strand forward that had been coated in product so that it sat over one eye. Though Julianne wore a glamorous evening dress, she opted to keep her makeup pared back. Her skin looked lit from within with just a touch of mascara and a raspberry-toned lip. The look was light on accessories with just a silver ear cuff completing the look.

Her followers were beside themselves with joy when they saw Julianne's new look. Fashion stylist Rob Zangardi commented: "Dying over all these looks!", whilst a fan said: "Killing it". Julianne rocked a similar black evening dress earlier this month when she stepped onto the red carpet for the Creative Arts Emmys.

She was photographed alongside her brother and Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough wore a plunging black gown by Grace Ling with a metal bar connecting the straps. Her chic bob was once again styled straight and tucked behind her ears but she ditched the no-makeup-makeup look in favour of a warm smokey eye and glossy pink lip.

© Getty Derek and Julianne Hough have been spotted together a lot recently

The Rock of Ages star paid tribute to her brother on the special occasion. She wrote: "What an honor to present last night at the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, and an even bigger honor to have stood there in support as my brother won his 4th Emmy!

"Not only is he the most nominated choreographer (14 times!) in history, but to have won such an amazing award after this past month was an extraordinary way to welcome Derek home - a true depiction of experiencing the highs and lows while so gracefully showing up in gratitude Derek! So proud of you! Love you," she added.

© Getty Julianne Hough stole the show in her sheer silver dress

She was also spotted looking so glam as GLAAD celebrated its Governors Award From The TV Academy With A Pre-Emmys Toast To The Future Of LGBTQ Representation. She wore a sensational sheer silver dress with a corset top and loose skirt covered in large paillettes for a disco aesthetic.

© Getty Julianne rocked a white floaty dress

The Footloose star was seen alongside her brother at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills last week. Julianne rocked a billowing tiered chiffon dress in off-white that had a high ruched neck and floaty sleeves. She styled the piece with a pair of black stockings and pointed-toe black heels that blended into the stockings for a leg-lengthening effect.

She teamed the unusual dress with a sequinned white clutch, gold statement earrings, and a rosy makeup look. It has been lovely to see Julianne and Derek spend so much time together as she continues to prop up her brother whose wife was taken ill over Christmas. He has said that "she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy", but added that she is in "stable condition".