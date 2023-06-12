Peter Andre's wife Emily dazzles in white summer dress as they cosy up in sweet selfie

Peter Andre was inundated with messages after sharing a series of stunning images of his wife Emily during a glamourous outing in Cheltenham.

"Such a great day yesterday at Manor on the lake, Cheltenham [heart emoji] @dr_emily_official," he wrote in the caption.

WATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and their kids

One of the pictures showed the couple cosy for a sweet selfie, while others featured solo shots of Emily, who looked wondering in a white lace dress. The summery dipped hem maxi dress also boasted scalloped sleeves and a cinched-in waist.

The NHS doctor amped up with the glamour with oversized sunglasses and white strappy heels. Fans rushed to comment, with one saying: "Emily is beautiful! You are a gorgeous example of a lovely family xx."

SEE: Peter Andre and wife Emily cosy up for rare selfie - but fans left puzzled

Another remarked: "Wow love your dress Emily, you were made for each other xx." A third post read: "Aw Peter these photos of you and @dr_emily_official are just beautiful,, thank you for sharing xx."

© Instagram Emily and Peter posed for a sweet selfie

Peter and Emily have been married since July 2015. They have since welcomed two children together, Amelia, nine, and Theo, six. Emily is also a doting stepmother to Princess and her 17-year-old brother, Junior – whom Peter shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

While the couple often shares photos of their older children on their Instagram pages, any pictures featuring Amelia and Theo hide their faces to protect their privacy.

In an exclusive chat with HELLO! back in October, Emily opened up about home life as she shared her secrets for staying at the top of her game. "My morning routine is a military operation, which involves getting the kids ready for school and me getting ready for work," the doctor, who works in mental health for the NHS, told us.

© Instagram The NHS doctor stunned in a white summer dress

"I normally have everything pre-prepared, with my clothes and the kids' clothes laid out the night before, and their bags packed with their snacks. Then in the morning, I get up and have a shower, which wakes me up ready for the day."

The 33-year-old went on to share that she doesn't eat breakfast, favouring the 16:8 fasting routine – eating for eight hours of the day, and fasting for the other 16.

"I've been doing it for years and years and years, before it was trendy," she told us. "I didn't really realise I was doing it, but I think that's partly the way I've managed to stay a similar shape after having kids. It works for me."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.