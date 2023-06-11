Kelly Clarkson exposes ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's 'red flag' following tumultuous divorce

Since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has not been one to hold back from opening up candidly about the highs and lows of not only their divorce, but of their relationship as well.

The singer-turned-talk-show host was married to the music producer-executive for eight years, from 2013 until 2021, after which they had a tumultuous and drawn-out divorce.

Though the star is already preparing to open up about her divorce like never before through her new album Chemistry – her first in five years since 2017's Meaning of Life – out later this month, she isn't waiting until then to give honest insight into what her relationship was like.

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly along with guests Carey Hart, Pink's husband, and Priyanka Chopra got to talking about the concept of "push presents" where a partner gives the other partner who just gave birth a present in honor of giving labor.

Though the mom-of-two admittedly was unaware of the tradition, and asked whether a newborn had to be, in literal terms, "pushed" for it two "count" – Kelly had a C-section with both her daughter River, eight, and son Remington, seven – Priyanka insisted: "Babe, when you have the baby, you should get a gift," adding: "Well, you should get a gift from the man who [contributed]."

As the conversation continued, Carey revealed that he got his singer wife, with whom he shares daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, six, a motorcycle, which led Kelly to tease: "She got a motorcycle? Screw you, Pink."

© Getty Images Kelly and Brandon met through his dad, Narvel Blackstock

Then, in a cheeky jab at her ex, she confessed: "I didn't get a present. Whatever. That should have been a red flag," before adding: "I honestly don't know that he knew [what a push present was]."

Kelly and Brandon first filed for divorce in 2020, though their divorce was marred with custody, property, and alimony disagreements, and it wasn't finalized until two years later.

© Getty Images During their marriage, Kelly was a stepmom to Brandon's two older kids

One of the points of most contention was their dispute over Kelly's ranch in Montana, which Brandon reportedly moved out of after a lengthy legal battle back in June of 2022.

The former couple's argument over the ranch, which the singer is listed as sole owner of, began when her ex-husband revealed he wanted to leave the entertainment industry and become a full-time rancher.

© Getty The former couple were together for nearly ten years

When his ex-wife announced she planned to sell the ranch, the father-of-four fought against it, insisting that he needed the sprawling property for his ranching business.

© Getty Kelly and daughter River at the People's Choice Awards

In August of 2021, a judge ruled that if he planned to work on the property and gain profit from it, he would be responsible for the costs of maintaining it, allegedly about $81,000 per month.

© Getty Images The singer has primary custody of her two children

While the legal disputes between the two have seemingly been resolved, Kelly still has to pay $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024.

Brandon also receives $45,601 a month in child support, even though the singer has primary custody of their two children and he only has one weekend a month to spend with them.

