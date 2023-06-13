Why Debra Messing was 'screaming' watching the Tony Awards

Debra spoke to HELLO! as she supported her Will & Grace co-stars at their podcast launch

It was a family reunion for the stars of Will & Grace at the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday night, celebrating the premiere of the "Just Jack & Will" rewatch podcast.

Joining hosts Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack was their former co-star Debra Messing, the show's titular "Grace," who recorded an episode of the podcast with them; the new audio series will recap the show's episodes spanning 11 seasons and spill behind-the-scenes secrets.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO! on the red carpet at the SVA Theater in NYC, the actress, 54, talked about show's legacy of the hit, groundbreaking sitcom. One person who's not a fan? Her son Roman, 19, who's never seen an episode.

"My son has not really watched any of what I've done," Debra revealed. "He sort of felt like he would get freaked out, because it's mom!

"But he knows what I'm doing, and he knows what I've done. But I'm a mom, and it's my best role yet," she continued.

© Getty Images Debra revealed that her son doesn't watch her work

Debra shares her 19-year-old son with ex-husband Daniel Zelman, an actor and screenwriter, who she was married to from 2000 to 2016 (they separated in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2016).

Roman rarely makes appearances alongside his mom, last being seen at the 2019 Garden of Laughs Comedy Benefit in New York when he was 14.

© Instagram Debra shares Roman with ex-husband Daniel Zelman

The Smash actress also excitedly took a moment to gush over her former co-star Sean's big win at the 76th Tony Awards on Sunday.

Sean picked up the Best Leading Actor in a Play trophy for his acclaimed turn in Good Night, Oscar, one of the big wins for the LGBTQ community that night.

© Getty Images Roman rarely makes appearances in the public eye

While Sean told reporters that his Will & Grace co-stars quickly sent congratulatory messages, Debra revealed that she was watching it all happen live.

"I was watching, are you kidding?" she excitedly said. "I was watching and I was screaming at the TV and clapping wildly.

© Getty Images Debra joined Eric and Sean for the Just Jack & Will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival

"And telling him to look up into the camera, because he was looking down for a lot of it," she joked. "Of course, he couldn't hear me but I was acting as if he could. It was a beautiful moment."

Debra was the surprise guest at Monday's premiere, which included a live recording of the podcast after the audience was treated to a special episode airing.

On social media after the event, she said: "Will, Jack and Grace ~OH MY! My brothers from another mother premiered their new podcast – 'Just Jack & Will'– where they go through every episode of the series. Yes, it's as fun as you would imagine! I was their 'secret guest' and the Tribeca Film Festival crowd was on fire.

© Getty Images Will & Grace recently also celebrated its 25th anniversary

"We laughed, we reminisced, we laughed harder, we spilled some tea, it was a blast. I love you @seanhayes & @eric_mccormack. Mazel tov!"