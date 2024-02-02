Kevin Costner is feeling the love after sharing an adorable family update on Thursday.

The Dances with Wolves star took to Instagram and left fans cooing as he shared photos of the latest addition to his brood.

Kevin, 69, revealed he'd welcomed a puppy into his home and added images of the adorable labrador on social media.

© Rodin Eckenroth Kevin has added to his family

"Newest addition to the family," he wrote. "I'm already in love with this special guy."

Fans were eager to find out his name and rushed to comment on how cute the pup was. Kevin looked smitten in the photos as he carried his furry friend in his arms by the beach and watched him run around on the grass in another.

The puppy comes at a the start of a new year, which Kevin will likely be hoping is less drama-packed than 2023.

He was embroiled in a challenging divorce from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, 49, who he shares three children with.

© Getty Images Kevin shares three children with his ex

After months of dispute, in September, Kevin and Christine finally came to an agreement over their custody battle and divorce. They are parents to three teenagers: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13.

The court ordered Kevin to pay a monthly child support of $63,209 to Christine, a much lower sum than the $248,000 she had originally requested. He also offered to pay $30,000 per month for a rental home after she vacated their estate.

© David Livingston Kevin and Christine have moved on

Christine was ordered to pay $14k of Kevin's divorce attorney fees. A court judge also declared that the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement would be enforced which initially stated that Christine would receive a $1.5 million payout from Kevin should they divorce.

This came after the Yellowstone star's $80 million settlement with his ex-wife Cindy Silva.

Christine has since reportedly moved on with financier – and her Santa Barbara neighbor – Josh Connor, while Kevin is reportedly dating singer, Jewel.

Kevin is reportedly dating Jewel

Images obtained by TMZ, showed Kevin with his arms wrapped around the star's waist as she sat on his lap while visiting Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

They were both there to attend a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation which was founded by Jewel.The outlet also reported that the pair flew to the Caribbean together but kept their romance under the radar for the most part.

