Cole Hauser has been left with a "heavy heart" after revealing that his beloved mother, Cass Warner, has died aged 76.

The Yellowstone star, 48, took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking tribute to his mom alongside a sweet photo of them riding horses. "It is with a heavy heart that my mother. Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76," he began.

"Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many."

He added: "I know you will be up in the heavens sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now."

His followers flooded the comment section with messages of condolences and his sister-in-law, Brittany Daniel, also shared a heartfelt message about his mom.

She wrote: "What a life! She taught me to be true to myself, to get back up, to love and to follow my passion. I loved her like a mother. She will be missed but never forgotten. Love you."

Cole, who portrays Rip Wheeler on the hit western show, previously shared the same photo back in September 2022.

At the time, he captioned it: "Momma, I'm so happy to have this time with you. Let's keep riding in life. Love ya! @casswarner."

The actor was primarily raised by his mother following her divorce from his dad, actor Wings Hauser, in 1977 when Cole was just two years old.

He spent much of his childhood in Oregon, where he discovered a love of ranching, before relocating to Santa Barbara, California.

It's not surprising that Cole pursued an acting career considering his dad's occupation and his mom being the granddaughter of Harry Warner — one of the four founders of Warner Bros., one of the largest American film and entertainment studios.

In 2007, Cass wrote, directed, narrated, and produced the TV documentary, The Brothers Warner: The Intimate Story of a Hollywood Studio Family Dynasty.

The following year, she penned a biography of the same year, and during work on the two projects, she founded her own production company, Warner Sisters.

On her Instagram page, she referred to herself as a "3rd generation filmmaker, author, mother, Nona, concerned citizen, Rip’s mom," referring to her son's Yellowstone character.

Her last post was a photo of her two eldest grandchildren, Ryland, 19, and Colt, 15, which she captioned: "Can you hear we have the future! Good souls coming up the line. So very proud of them—Ryland and Colt. The well done job by Mr. Cole and sweet Cynthia!"

Cole and his wife Cynthia Daniel – who starred in 90s TV series Sweet Valley High, also share a daughter Steely Rose, 11.

The couple married in 2006, and last year, Cynthia shared the secrets to their long-lasting marriage.

"I would have to say that Cole never lets things get too stagnant," she told US Weekly.

"He's always wanting us to improve and grow and not be that old married couple that sits on the couch all day. He's like, 'No, no, no, let's go. We gotta keep the fire.'"

