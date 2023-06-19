Celia Hammond gathers celebrity friends for charity teddy bears' picnic

When a select group of celebrity and high-profile animal-lovers came together at London’s Rosewood Hotel last week to raise money for charity, they brought with them a few furry friends. In the spirit of the fundraiser for the Celia Hammond Animal Trust (CHAT) stars including Dame Joanna Lumley, Sir Rod Stewart, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Ruth Langsford and Dame Joan Collins came along with a teddy bear – from childhood, gifted or borrowed – for a very special afternoon picnic.

Former model Celia, who established her charity in 1986 to provide a rescue and rehoming service for abandoned cats (and a few dogs), as well as emergency surgery for those who can’t afford vet fees, was overwhelmed by the support in the room and by the staggering £250,000 that was raised. “I’m incredibly touched that people think enough of us to come along and see what’s going on,” she told HELLO!, which was invited as media partner to exclusively cover the event, organised by Mark Aldridge, patron of the Prince’s Foundation. “I’m so excited about this as we’ve never had anything like it. We just struggle along.”

© Justin Goff Dame Joan holds Celia the Cat, a one-off soft toy featuring a red velvet collar and gold-plated pendant

Taking place in the grand, mirrored room, which had been dressed with teddy bears handmade by traditional soft-toy maker Merry thought, it was a chance for people to catch up – including two of Celia’s long-standing friends, Dame Joanna and Sir Rod. The pair also happened to be old flames, having dated briefly in 1973.“She was my posh girlfriend,” said Rod. “We got on well, didn’t we, Joanna?” he asked the actress and campaigner, who nodded in agreement. “It was lovely.”

© Justin Goff Sir Rod with a Celtic teddy

The singer had with him a small teddy wearing his beloved Celtic football team colours that had been thrown on stage once during a performance. “We can call him Joanna today,” he joked, when asked the bear’s name. Rod’s friendship with Celia goes back to the- 1960s, when she was the girlfriend of his bandmate Jeff Beck, the late guitarist. “Me and Ronnie [Wood] were so jealous,” he joked.

© Justin Goff Celia with Celia the Cat

Joanna, who is a patron of the charity, was a fellow model. “But Celia was way above my pay grade,” she said. “There was not a magazine that didn’t have her beautiful face on it. She was huge, like Kate Moss, and a really fabulous model. “But when she’d go on shoots to places like Rome or Greece, she’d drive people mad because she’d feed all the cats and tuck the strays – the ones who were a bit wonky or angry – under her coat. She’s been animal mad since time began.”

Photographs: Justin Goff

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.