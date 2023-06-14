Joan Collins, 90, shows off impressive figure in lacy dress as she makes exciting announcement

Joan Collins might have turned 90 last month, but the Dynasty star isn't slowing down, and during the week the iconic actress revealed that she'd started a brand-new project.
Taking to Instagram the star revealed she had partnered with Marks and Spencer and become a food ambassador for the brand. Joan looked absolutely radiant and showed off her stunning figure as she posed with a plate of British Red Diamond Strawberries while rocking a stylish lacy white dress. The gorgeous frock highlighted her beautiful appearance and she looked stunning with her signature bouncy brunette locks.
Joan's accessories were on point, as she styled out a golden bracelet, elegant finger ring, golden wristwatch and a pair of heart-shaped drop earrings. So elegant!
"I am delighted to announce that I am now an M&S Food ambassador, a brand with star-quality and my favourite place to shop," she shared in the caption. "Summer is the best time of year, and as a sweet treat person, these gorgeous meringue clouds paired with my absolute favourite, British Red Diamond Strawberries™, really are the sweetest!"
Fans were thrilled with the news, as one commented: "M&S food has certainly got that right! To have you Joan as their Ambassador! I always shopped there with my dear mum, when she was alive and now! Marvellous, delicious food! Congratulations, Joan."
A second added: "Gorgeous, naughty but nice (I have the worst kind of sweet tooth)," while a third posted: "How fabulous Joan! I know you’ve shopped at / loved M&S food for years. I’ll definitely be shopping in their food halls more now as a result of your new association."
Meanwhile, a fourth hoped that the 90-year-old might be bringing back her much-loved make-up range and a fifth enthused: "Two national icons! I couldn't think of a better pairing!"
The star continues to live her best life, stunning fans back in December when she slipped into a slinky leopard swimsuit as she celebrated reaching 300,000 followers on Instagram. She posed with husband Percy, while also wearing a large sunhat, pair of sunglasses and a striking drop necklace that touched the top of her one-piece.
Joan is very open when it comes to her age-defying secrets, with most of it coming down to protection from the sun. "I have always worn sun protection, and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20," she told You magazine. Her commitment to sun protection is evident in her radiant complexion, often described as "so white, like a sheet" when she wakes up in the morning.
She also always makes sure to remove her make-up before heading to bed, and making sure to apply night cream, something that was inspired by her mother, Elsa. "I don't go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14," she told The Mirror.
"Women then weren't addicted to television, Instagram and Twitter and all these things. I heard the average was two to four hours a day on devices. Now if you do that you don’t really have much time to exercise or take care of your skin."
It's not just skincare that keeps Joan healthy, as she has also spoken about the importance of a balanced diet. "The quality of what you eat is as important as the quality of the products you use," she explained to the Daily Mail. "I try to eat a balanced diet. I believe eating avocados is very beneficial and I believe in taking vitamin supplements – I take Vitamin C, E and Omega oils."