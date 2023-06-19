Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev look picture-perfect in adorable family photos

The Countdown presenter met beau Pasha on the set of Strictly Come Dancing

Countdown star Rachel Riley melted hearts on Sunday with a carousel of touching family photos.

Over on Instagram, the TV star, 37, posted three adorable snapshots featuring her husband Pasha Kovalev and their two daughters Maven and Noa.

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares sweet video of daughters - and fans can't believe how much they've grown!

This year's Father's Day appeared to be particularly poignant for the family-of-four. Despite Pasha's hectic work schedule, Rachel, Maven and Noa travelled to London to watch professional dancer Pasha take part in La Bamba! – a new dance musical.

The occasion was a huge deal for little Noa as it marked the first time that she's witnessed her famous father perform on stage. How sweet!

© Instagram Rachel penned a sweet Father's Day message

In the photos, Pasha looked every inch the doting dad as he sweetly tucked into an ice cream treat with his eldest daughter, Maven. Elsewhere, the Strictly star was pictured enjoying a precious moment with little Noa.

For the special occasion, Maven, three, and Noa, two donned coordinating pink summer dresses emblazoned with floral designs. Rachel, meanwhile, looked as stylish as ever wearing a hot pink cropped T-shirt embroidered with a colourful star and a bright yellow sun.

She teamed her statement top with a pair of khaki shorts and wore her blonde locks in a simple ponytail for a relaxed yet sophisticated look.

© Instagram Pasha and Noa shared a sweet bonding moment

Captioning the pictures, Rachel gushed: "Such a lovely Father's Day with the girls getting to see their Daddy on stage (first time for the little one!) with @labambaonstage @westendlive".

She finished by adding: "Less than 48 hours home for him between filming in Romania but lovely to be together, nonetheless. We love you @pashakovalev!"

© Getty Pasha and Rachel met on Strictly Come Dancing

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the TV star, with one writing: "Lovely photos [red heart emoji]" whilst a second enthused: "Adorable! Your girls are beautiful".

A third remarked: "Cute" and a fourth simply added: "Hope you all had a lovely Father's Day".

© Getty Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley are parents to two daughters

Rachel and Pasha found love on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013. They went on to secretly tie the knot in 2019 with an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

In December 2019, the couple welcomed their first child at home. Rachel gave birth to daughter Maven whilst standing up in the bathroom. She made the surprising revelation during an interview with MailOnline. "The midwives got here 20 minutes before she was born. I was standing up — there's a video of the midwife catching her," she revealed.

© Instagram Pasha is a doting dad

And in 2021, the couple went on to welcome little Noa. They shared the happy news on Instagram, writing: "We have some news…! Introducing Pasha's newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!

"She's totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that's a good sign."