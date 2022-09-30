Rachel Riley struggles with baby Noa as she shares incredible news The Countdown star is a mum-of-two

Rachel Riley always appears as a professional, but she was struggling to maintain her composure during the week as she shared some news.

The Countdown presenter was speaking about the Innovation Awards and Amazon Launchpad while carrying baby Noa. The star's clip started off well, however, baby Noa soon threw a bit of chaos in as she began wriggling in Rachel's arms. "Congratulations to the winners of the Amazon Launchpad Innovation Award for Europe," she shared.

WATCH: Rachel Riley struggles with baby Noa in adorable clip

As she explained what they had designed, Noa began wiggling and crying, causing Rachel to stifle a laugh.

The young girl was wearing what had been designed, an item of clothing for both children and adults that were made from recycled materials, including water bottles.

The stretchable fabric also meant that additional clothes wouldn't need to be brought, as it grew with the user.

The mum-of-two then had a small task on her hands as she set Noa down on the ground, as the young girl ran off, but Rachel soon had her back in her arms.

Rachel had a lot on her hands!

The baby girl continued babbling throughout the video, only coming to an end as Rachel finished her speech.

The former Strictly star then shared a hilarious outtake that saw Noa and her other daughter, Maven, on a baby bike which toppled over just as they set off.

Last month, Rachel melted hearts as she posted a trio of snaps of her nine-month-old daughter to mark a very special milestone. In the photos, the young tot could be seen playing outside at a park, exploring the slides and wooden playhouse.

Little Noa looked adorable in her pink sundress adorned with summer flowers. She had her blonde locks fastened in a single bunch and secured with a teeny pink bow.

Noa turns one in November

Gushing with pride, Rachel, 36, captioned her photos: "Is there a word for the day your baby has been on the outside longer than they were on the inside!?

"This one cooked for 9 months and 15 days and today she's exactly that old! We first saw her on an early scan before you could even detect a heartbeat, just short of 6 weeks when she was only 3mm long."

She concluded by adding: "Bonkers that she's running around, climbing stairs and dancing already. Happy whatever today's called day Noa."

Her fans flocked to the comment section to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "So beautiful, very much like her mummy," whilst a second penned: "She's such a bundle of happiness, just look at that beaming smile."

