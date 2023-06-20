Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz pack on the PDA during romantic visit to Italy as model yearns for more kids

The America’s Got Talent host Heidi is on her third marriage

Heidi Klum and her third husband Tom Kaulitz were captured in a romantic moment as they enjoyed a passionate kiss during their visit to Venice, Italy, shared on the supermodel’s Instagram.

The 50-year-old supermodel, known for her effortless style, opted for a chic yet casual look in a low-cut sleeveless black dress with a white trim collar.

Complementing her outfit, Heidi wore a long gold necklace and several gold rings, while her luscious blonde locks cascaded loosely around her shoulders. Shielding her eyes from the Italian sun, she wore elegant brown sunglasses, exuding timeless charm.

The lead guitarist for Tokio Hotel, also embraced a fashionable vibe in a low-cut, colorful print shirt, black sunglasses, and gold earrings. The couple looked effortlessly stylish as they enjoyed their romantic escapade in the enchanting city of Venice.

Heidi and Tom are enjoying a romantic trip in Venice

Their affectionate display followed quality time spent with Heidi's three children from her previous marriage to Seal.

Heidi, who serves as the host of America's Got Talent, first crossed paths with Tom when she was hosting Germany's Next Top Model in 2018.

Reflecting on their initial encounter, Heidi revealed to US Weekly that she was initially unaware of Tom's musical career. Recalling a memorable moment from the show, she shared: "All my models had to pretend to be rock stars and then do the stage dive into the crowd. So, I had met him many, many years ago, but I didn’t know he had a twin brother that I was going to be married to one day."

Heidi has said she would like more children with Tom

The couple got engaged in 2019 after a year of dating. For Heidi, this marks her third marriage, having been previously married to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and Seal, with whom she shares three children.

During her marriage to Seal, Heidi also welcomed a daughter, Leni, whom Seal lovingly adopted. Prior to their romantic moment in Venice, Heidi delighted her Instagram followers with heartwarming pictures featuring her children Henry, Jonah, and Lou.

The images were taken on the famous glass bridge in Dachstein, Austria, with Heidi captioning the post, "The bridge to nowhere." It is evident that Tom has embraced his role as an "extra dad" to Heidi's children, with reports revealing that he made a dedicated effort to build a connection with them from the start.

© Andreas Rentz/amfAR Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the amfAR Cannes Gala

In a proposal during Christmas 2019, Tom involved Heidi's four children in a heartwarming gesture. Working together, they created a breakfast tray adorned with coffee, flowers, and a ring box, symbolizing their unity and love.

Heidi expressed her admiration for Tom's thoughtfulness, stating: "I loved his thoughtfulness and that he included the kids," showcasing the strong bond they share as a blended family.

Looking ahead, Heidi hinted at the possibility of expanding their family during an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, acknowledging that her feelings fluctuate. She shared: "It depends what day it is, sometimes I'm here [for it], sometimes here [where I am not], you know?" Reflecting on their marriage, Heidi expressed her joy in finding a true partner in Tom, emphasizing the transformative effect it has had on her life.

Heidi Klum's three children join her at Coachella

She explained: "For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."



