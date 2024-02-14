Heidi Klum stuns in just a robe in daring bedroom photo - and you won't believe who she's snuggling next to

Heidi Klum has once again captivated her audience with a series of daring bedroom photos, this time sharing the limelight with none other than the iconic fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

The images, featuring the duo snuggled up cozily in bed clad in robes, croissants and coffee in hand, herald the premiere of Germany’s Next Topmodel’s 19th season this Thursday, February 15.

At 50, the TV host continues to redefine the limits of glamour and spontaneity.

In a candid conversation with Fox News, she disclosed a newfound penchant for the nightlife, a passion rekindled by her younger husband, Tom Kaulitz, 34.

"It's fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time,” she shared, humorously contemplating her presence amid the club scene.

"So now I'm going to the club and I look around, and I'm like, ‘Am I the oldest person here?’ And I'm like, ‘I think I am.’" Yet, she takes pride in staying up all night, a testament to her enduring zest for life.

This shift towards more leisurely pursuits comes as her four children—Leni, 19, with Flavio Briatore, and Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with ex-husband Seal—have grown, granting her a breath of freedom.

Heidi reflects on the demanding years of raising a family, noting, "When you have four kids, they keep you up day and night,” and adds that with kids, “there is always something going on.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, has been recently spotted dazzling the red carpet with their glitzy date nights, gracing both the 2024 Golden Globes and 2024 Grammys.

Tom, the Tokio Hotel guitarist, remained true to his signature all-black ensemble at both events, while Heidi oscillated between a classic Hollywood glam look in Sophie couture at the Globes and a more daring, hip-cutout black dress at the Grammys.

