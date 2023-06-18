Kaley Cuoco sparks reaction with adorable new photos of baby Matilda as she honors Tom Pelphrey's first Father's Day

Kaley Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey is celebrating his very first Father's Day this Sunday, and the star is making sure he gets all the love he deserves.

Both the actress and the actor became first-time parents earlier this year, when they welcomed daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey on March 30.

The two first met last spring at the premiere of Ozark's finale season, and celebrated their one-year anniversary in April. They publicly confirmed their relationship in May of 2022.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey react to joint Emmy nominations

MORE: Kaley Cuoco exposes decorated chest in plunging blazer after welcoming daughter Matilda

For Tom's first Father's Day, Kaley took to Instagram with a special tribute to him alongside a batch of adorable new photos of baby Matilda, highlighting Tom's first months as a first-time dad.

The Big Bang Theory alum first shared a photo where Tom is holding Matilda, who is still in her hospital gear, while he is fittingly wearing a t-shirt that has the words "Waltzing Matilda" on it, an Australian style of "bush ballad" originally written in 1895 by Banjo Paterson.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco teases baby number two with Tom Pelphrey – what she said about expanding family

Other photos see Matilda cuddling and sleeping soundly on her dad, enjoying some tummy time on a play mat, plus in one she's even seen wearing a onesie which reads: "Rad like dad."

© Instagram Little Matilda is almost three months old

Kaley also included photos of Matilda with her grandfather, Kaley's dad Gary Carmine, from where his little granddaughter gets her middle name.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco reveals the unexpected A-listers who helped stop her daughter's crying

MORE: Kaley Cuoco mourns death of beloved chihuahua Dumps months after welcoming baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey

"Happy (first) Father's Day to Tildy's favorite person!" Kaley wrote in her caption, adding: "Watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life!"

© Instagram Matilda is rad like her dad!

She continued: "No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me)," and wrote: "We love you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"

Then addressing her dad, she added: "And to my dad! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!"

© Instagram Tom and Kaley celebrating her first Mother's Day

Fans had a lot to say about the heartfelt tribute, and took to the comments section under the post to add: "Happy Father's Day Tom! Crazy to think that this joy is just the beginning!" and: "Love these!! Happy day to the dads," as well as: "Happy Father's Day Tom! Thank you for existing and making our Kaley so happy," plus another fan also wrote: "So sweet!!! Best wishes for you all!!!"

© Instagram The couple made their first red carpet appearance since becoming parents at the Love & Death premiere in May

Kaley recently opened up about her journey to motherhood, which came rather quickly into her relationship with Tom. Speaking on the Smartless podcast, she recalled: "We got pregnant two months in."

© Getty Kaley debuted her baby bump at the Golden Globes

Still, despite the whirlwind nature of it all, she remembered that her and Tom are "like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync," as she further explained: "We're not 20 anymore," adding: "We were like, 'We doing this or not?'"

Now that they are some months into being parents, it has only solidified their hopes of expanding their family, and when she was asked whether she hopes to have more kids in the future, she answered with an adamant: "Yeah, we do."