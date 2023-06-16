Romeo Beckham temporarily moves in with brother Brooklyn

Romeo Beckham has been getting lots of quality time with his brother, Brooklyn Beckham as he and his girlfriend, Mia Regan, appear to be staying at the chef's home across the Atlantic.

The loved-up duo are currently touring around the US during which the young footballer has been captured enjoying time at his brother's lavish home - and they even went and got a cryotherapy treatment together.

Romeo shared a classic brother clip on his Instagram Stories, which you can see below, showing the pair hanging out in Brooklyn's glorious white marble kitchen which is often seen in his cooking videos. The duo certainly take after their football-fanatic father, David Beckham, and had a game on in the background.

Romeo shares video with brother Brooklyn in lavish US home

More on their joint treatment, Romeo shared a photo alongside his elder brother as they were dressed in white robes, black gloves, ear covers, and face masks. Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Cryo therapy with the boy @brooklynpeltzbeckham," alongside a freezing smiley emoji.

Mia and Romeo look like they've had a blast on their trip so fair and were captured looking more loved-up than ever in a quick mirror selfie. The stunning snap of the model and her adoring beau saw them in a major twinning moment as they were both dressed head to toe in black.

The brother duo went for a cryo treatment

Mia's ultra-chic look was comprised of a seriously short black leather skirt and jacket co-ord which looked incredible on her supermodel physique. She slicked her brilliant blonde strands back into a low bun and added black eyeliner, subtle bronzer and nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, Romeo looked incredibly cool in a pair of washed-out black jeans emblazoned with words, and a dark black, oversized shirt. Mimi, who was pouting in the loved-up snap, replied simply with a kissing emoji.

Romeo and Mia are so loved up

Friends and fans went wild for the candid update. "Both a match [heart eyes emoji] beauifull people xxx," one fan replied. A second added: "Look at you two," alongside a heart eyes emoji. A third wrote: "The bond is strong," alongside two green love hearts and an orange love heart emoji.

Other stand-out moments from their trip so far, saw them hiking in what appeared to be Beverley Hills, where VB's double was pictured posing on a rock, then enjoying a delicious-looking snow cone, as well as Mia being spotted spending time amongst the trees on a forest walk.

The pair have been together since 2019 and dated for three years before briefly splitting up reportedly due to struggling with distance. However, it wasn't long before the loved-up pair - who are totally meant to be - were back together, and they have been inseparable ever since.

Before heading to the US, the pair enjoyed a break with their friends in Cornwall and looked so loved up as they cuddled for a cosy candid selfie whilst sitting on a cliff. Romeo sweetly captioned the photo: "Sunsets with you @mimimoocher," alongside a kissing face emoji.