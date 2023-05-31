Romeo Beckham sparks major fan reaction after intimate photo with model girlfriend Mia Regan

The second time certainly is a charm for Romeo Beckham and his model girlfriend Mia Regan who looked more loved up than ever in an intimate photo shared on Tuesday.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 20, posted the loved-up pic on his Instagram feed and it showed the couple snuggled atop a cliff looking out at the picture-perfect sunset which appeared to be taken whilst holidaying with the rest of the Beckham clan at their lavish Cotswold abode.

Romeo and Mia couldn't be more in love

Captioning the post, he penned: "Sunsets with you @mimimoocher," alongside a kissing face emoji. The happy couple couldn't have looked more content and of course, ultra-stylish in their off-duty clad.

Mia, who was laying back between her adoring boyfriends' legs, rocked vibrant yellow trainers, tie-dye tracksuit bottoms and a vibrant blue anorak. Meanwhile, Romeo played it cool in a beige tracksuit and white trainers.

The stars appear to be at the Beckhams' Cotswold home

Fans couldn't get enough of the romantic update and flooded the comments section with messages. "Such a cute couple," one fan penned alongside a string of loved-up emojis. A second wrote: "Awh you should frame this one man." A third added: "You two are a perfect match," alongside a heart emoji.

The couple rekindled their relationship in November last year after splitting months before in July, reportedly due to struggling with long distance. Mia was smashing her modelling career in the UK whilst Romeo was in Miami training with his football team Inter Miami.

Romeo teased he and Mia had rekindled

Despite previously parting ways after three years together, the Beckhams never fully cut the cord with the Gen-Z fashionista who continued to have a very close with former Spice Girl and Romeo's doting mother, Victoria, who continued to show support for Mia on her social media account.

Shortly after the split, Victoria penned "Beautiful x kisses x," in the comments section of a string of photos Mia posted. VB and Mia had a very special bond and often collaborated on joint fashion and beauty ventures with the designer's label.

Romeo confirmed the news on Mia's 20th birthday

Meanwhile, Romeo and Mia certainly kept 'shippers' of the relationship on their toes, and despite being back together, waited to confirm the happy news. They even teased fans with a photo of them kissing, keeping everything but Mia's face in the frame which kicked off the rumours the couple had rekindled. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Romeo had begun liking his then-ex's snaps again.

Romeo finally confirmed the happy news on Mia's 20th birthday when he uploaded two absolutely stunning snaps of his beloved. Alongside the snaps read the words: "Happy burfday gorgeous [red heart emoji] :) @mimimoocher." The pair were also spotted partying the night away in honour of the special milestone.

