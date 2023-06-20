Princess Kate reopens National Portrait Gallery after major transformation - live updates

Princess Kate headed to Trafalgar Square on Tuesday, a stone's throw away from Buckingham Palace, to reopen the iconic National Portrait Gallery, after an extensive three-year refurbishment programme.

During her visit, The Princess of Wales, who is a patron of the historic landmark, will meet with Jamie Fobert, Project Architect, and award-winning artist Tracey Emin, who was commissioned to create artwork for the Gallery’s new doors, incorporating 45 carved brass panels and representing 'every woman, throughout time'.

© DOMINIC LIPINSKI The last time Kate visited the gallery was in 2020

Kate has continually proven her dedication to early years education with her project Shaping Us, so it comes as no surprise she will spend time learning about the new Under 5’s programme the gallery will launch in September.

The special programme was developed in partnership with the London Borough of Westminster family hubs and local state nurseries, which will welcome families from the local community to the Gallery and encourage creative learning, play and exploration. The Princess will hear about the Gallery’s new Under 5’s Programme, before joining nursery children taking part in a multi-sensory workshop focussed on the world of Beatrix Potter.

© Anadolu Agency In the same year, the Princess visited a workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme at Evelina Children's Hospital

The Princess will also get a chance to look at a number of new acquisitions the gallery has acquired, including Joshua Reynolds’ Portrait of Mai (Omai). She will also get an opportunity to view a brand new exhibition, Yevonde: Life and Colour, which explores the life and career of Yevonde, the pioneering London photographer who spearheaded the use of colour photography in the 1930s.

The incredible overhaul of the tourist hotspot has seen more than 50 new acquisitions and the restoration of the Grade I listed building. The Gallery will reopen to members of the public on Thursday 22nd June.