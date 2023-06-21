Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in figure-hugging jeans for major ‘pinch me’ milestone

Whether it's lifting the glitterball trophy, or meeting royals at Windsor, its safe to say Rose Ayling-Ellis is incredible at anything she turns her hand to, and on Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star looked sensational for yet another major achievement.

Rocking a pair of figure-hugging ankle grazers, Rose headed to the National Portrait Gallery to mark its reopening after a three-year refurbishment. During the visit, the former EastEnders actress saw her own portrait hanging on a wall of "History Makers," in a new exhibition at the tourist hotspot.

Rose was so proud of her portriat

Captioning a post of the impressive moment, Rose wrote: "This evening was a real pinch-me moment because a photo of me is displayed at The National Portrait Gallery in the 'History Makers Now' selection. A 16-year-old me studying Art and visiting all these galleries would not believe my face would one day be on the gallery wall. I admit, I did tear up thinking how far I have come. It is a special moment tonight. [Twinkle emoji]. Thank you @nationalportraitgallery for choosing me. I am deeply honoured and very moved."

Rose, who always looks flawless, made no exception for the milestone evening and paired her light-wash jeans with a classic white T-shirt and stylish black blazer. As for her hair, she wore her honey-hued tresses down in elegant curls, perfectly framing her immaculate makeup as she beamed for the camera.

The star has achieved so much

As for her footwear, the TV star kept it casual and slipped into a pair of crisp white trainers. Friends and fans couldn't help but weigh in on the impressive accolade. "The world can see what a fantastic and special person you are Rose congratulations you are so deserving of the space on that wall shine brightly Rose," one fan penned alongside a very apt, rose emoji.

A second penned: "You absolutely, absolutely deserve this Rose. You definitely are a "History maker now" Huge congratulations wonderful woman," alongside a pink heart emoji. A third penned: "Dear Rose, you are a super fantastic lady, breaking down barriers and making history. You deserve your place in society and on the national portrait Gallery wall. Enjoy all your special moments you earned them."

© Karwai Tang Rose is never short of a spellbinding look

The star has tirelessly campaigned to shine a light on British Sign Language and stole the hearts of the nation when she won Strictly Come Dancing with her professional partner, Giovanni Pernice.

The dancing duo even won the Virgin Media's Must-See Moment BAFTA Award in 2022, for their moving performance to Symphony by Clean Bandit in which included a segment of musicless choreography, giving viewers a tiny glimpse of the deaf experience.

In her moving speech, Rose said: "Thank you to every single person who has voted for us. It's a very special moment for us and hopefully, it's shown how powerful TV can be, where actually it can influence and change things.

© Getty The duo won the hit dancing show in 2021

"It's even helped with BSL and made people stand up more for British sign language. And just a better deaf awareness and positive attitude towards people. We've still got a long way to go but it’s such a great start."