Coleen Nolan shares sweet snap alongside rarely-seen daughter and fans are saying the same thing

Coleen Nolan is a very familiar face on our TV screens thanks to her regular stints on ITV's Loose Women, but away from her busy job as a presenter, she's a doting mother of three.

The 58-year-old former popstar is clearly proud of her grown-up children, and her eldest born, Jake Roche and Shane Nolan, have both followed in their mum and dad footsteps by venturing into acting and music, but less is known about her daughter, Ciara Fensome.

Coleen shared a lovely photo alongside the 22-year-old daughter she shares with her ex-husband, Ray Fensome, to whom she was married between 2007 and 2018, on her Instagram on Friday.

The stunning snap saw the mother-and-daughter duo posing for a selfie in the sunshine. The TV presenter told her followers in the caption: "Had a wonderful day yesterday doing some filming for something exciting with @ciarafensome." Details on their joint project have yet to be revealed.

Coleen's fans in the comments were quick to heap compliments on the pair, suggesting they looked more like siblings than mother and daughter. One person said: "You look like sisters," while a second posted a heart-eyed emoji while writing "Sisters!" and a third added: "Love this photo, both beautiful, sounds exciting."

Ciara tends to stay away from the limelight, but she is building quite the profile for herself thanks to her over 13 thousand followers on Instagram. She often posts photos and videos of her taking trips abroad and fun days out.

And her famous parents are clearly thrilled and proud of her. Paying tribute to their daughter on her birthday earlier this week, the former married couple could be seen beaming alongside Ciara as she held a birthday cake. " #Happy Birthday @ciarafensome you make my life so much better just by being in it!" Coleen said.

"You make me laugh daily. You look after me and boss me about like a mother. I'm so proud of the woman you've become, you're kind, thoughtful and the most loyal person to your friends and family! Have the best day ever because you deserve every moment of it… I love you ALWAYS."

Coleen and Ray called time on their marriage in 2018 and, at the time, the Nolan Sisters star said while appearing on Loose Women: "It's been really hard and it's still really fresh, we've only just filed (for divorce) really. He's only just moved out. I said at the beginning of last year we were having issues but hoped we were going to sort them, and we have really, really tried.

"But it just gets to a point where you think, you know what, it's not working, and we can't get it back together."