Loose Women's Coleen Nolan gets fans talking in daring waist-cinched outfit

Coleen Nolan might be known for how forthright she is, but she's increasingly getting fans talking with her stupendous fashion sense, and one of her looks this week was certainly a winner.

Taking to her Instagram, the presenter posed in the studios in a gorgeous green frock that highlighted all of her beautiful curves. The outfit was cinched at the waist giving her the perfect figure, and she paired the look with a striking pair of snakeskin shoes. The Loose Women star had her hair tied up in a ponytail, and had muted tones of makeup to ensure she stood out.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan discusses outfit concerns

In her caption, she shared a sweet message with fans, writing: "Have had a fun week. Thanks for all the lovely comments about this weeks @loosewomen. Has been a good one."

And her followers were quick to return the sentiment, as they lavished the 58-year-old with dozens of compliments. One shared: "Love that suit an such an amazing colour on you, looking amazing hun, very summer," and a second added: "Great job as always as anchor loved the different outfits and hairstyles this week. Great shows this week."

© Instagram Coleen has been upping her fashion game

A third commented: "Beautiful as always, Coleen and fab at anchor yesterday should do it more often, love you," while a fourth penned: "Always a good watch when you're on, looking beautiful."

Coleen has been getting more and more daring with some of her latest looks and last month, she wowed in an elegant, curve-hugging ensemble as she celebrated the birthday of her close friend, Carol Bigwood.

Coleen marked a friend's special day in style

The pair shared a photo from a meal they went for and Coleen looked amazing in her bold sleeveless dress with a stunning animal print and it highlighted all of her curves in all of the right places. She accessorised with a gold watch and wore her brunette locks loose as she posed next to her friend.

Carol was not to be upstaged with her look, as she went for a black lacy mini dress while flashing a huge smile at the camera alongside her close mate.

Coleen can style out any colour

In a sweet message, Coleen wrote: "Happy Birthday to my very special friend @carolb1955 thank you for always being there for me over so many years! Love you loads." She finished the post off with a heart and kiss emoji.

Fans loved the tribute, alongside the pair's stylish looks, as one complimented: "Lovely picture @coleen_nolan and Happy Birthday to you Carol," and a second added: "Such a wonderful woman @carolb1955 birthday love."

A third said: "Fab picture Coleen and Happy Birthday Carol, hope you have a good day," and a fourth joked: "Are you actually out Coleen? Jane said today on #loosewomen she can never get you to go out," while Carol responded: "Thank you darling… Always… Love you loads too xx."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Is Coleen becoming the fashion queen of Loose Women?

And back in the Loose Women studios, Coleen enchanted her followers when she stepped out in a red-hot item that completely stole the show. She posed with one hand on her hip as she stood in the green room ahead of the show, and revealed that she had paired the look with a pair of white trainers.

And on her Instagram Stories, she really upped the glam factor as she posed in an eye-catching red jumpsuit alongside her pair of snazzy trainers, posing with one foot raised off the ground.