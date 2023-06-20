Coleen Nolan sparks reaction with rare photos of lookalike daughter and ex-husband Ray

Coleen Nolan sparked a fan reaction on Monday when she shared a carousel of family photos featuring her rarely seen daughter, Ciara, and her former flame, Ray Fensome.

The TV star, 58, shared the images via Instagram as part of a touching pictorial tribute in honour of her daughter's birthday.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan welcomes adorable new family member to vast country home

Amongst the pictures, the Loose Women panellist shared an ultra-rare image of her ex-husband Ray Fensome, whom she shares daughter Ciara with.

Despite their separation, the former flames looked every inch the doting parents as they sweetly paid tribute to 22-year-old Ciara.

© Instagram Coleen posed alongside her daughter Ciara and her ex Ray Fensome

Elsewhere, Coleen included a plethora of mother-daughter pictures, highlighting their close bond and strong family resemblance. Her photos had fans seeing double, with many eagle-eyed followers drawing attention to their uncanny likeness.

"Happy Birthday @ciarafensome you make my life so much better just by being in it! You make me laugh daily," gushed Coleen in her caption.

"You look after me and boss me about like a mother. I'm so proud of the woman you've become, you're kind, thoughtful and the most loyal person to your friends and family! Have the best day ever because you deserve every moment of it… I love you ALWAYS".

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo look so alike

Fans and friends were quick to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Happy birthday Ciara. You are the image of your mother," while a second chimed in: "Happy Birthday to lovely Ciara, mum's mini me".

A third remarked: "Happy birthday Ciara Have a fabulous day. Lovely photos of you both," and a fourth sweetly added: "Happy Birthday Ciara have a wonderful day. How can she be anything but fabulous with you as her mum Coleen".

© Getty The former couple called it quits in 2018

Former couple Coleen and Ray tied the knot in 2007. Back in 2018, however, TV star Coleen announced the end of her marriage to Ray.

At the time, she told the Loose Women audience: "It's been really hard and it's still really fresh, we've only just filed (for divorce) really. He's only just moved out. I said at the beginning of last year we were having issues but hoped we were going to sort them, and we have really, really tried…

© Instagram Coleen is now dating somebody new

"But it just gets to a point where you think, you know what, it's not working, and we can't get it back together. For the sake of both of our future happiness, and for our kids, especially [daughter] Ciara, it gets to a point…"

Aside from Ciara, Coleen is also a doting mother to sons Shane Jr and Jake whom she shares with her ex-husband Shane Richie. Coleen and Shane said "I do" in Orlando, Florida in 1990 and were together until their split nine years later.

The former couple decided to call it quits after it transpired that Shane had been having an affair behind her back.