Bebe Rexha calls out body shamers after horrifying onstage attack

Bebe Rexha has called out body shamers after revealing she had been receiving numerous comments about her weight gain.

"I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!" she tweeted on June 23, four days after she was attacked on stage. "Human beings go through weight fluctuations, it's life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc," she added before thanking "all the people who have been supporting me and showing me love. Thank you."

© Bebe Rexha Bebe Rexha tweets about body shamers

The singer-songwriter has previously been open about her body image, sharing in the past that she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome and that she had "“jumped, like, 30 lbs. so quickly".

"Listen, we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen," she told Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show, speaking about negative online comments. "I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory. I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you. You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough."

© Andreas Rentz/amfAR Bebe Rexha performs at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023

Bebe's recent comments come after she returned to the stage after revealing the extent of her bruising after being hit by a cell phone while performing on stage on Sunday June 18.

The singer took to Instagram to share pictures of her black eye and the bandage covering the stitches she had to have, after the missile was launched from the crowd and caught her right on her brow bone.

"I'm good," she simply captioned the post. In video footage shared by fans online, Bebe, who was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan as part of her 'Best F'n Night of My Life' tour, the phone hit her directly in the face and the impact caused her to stumble back.

© Bebe Rexha Bebe shared pictures of her injuries with fans

She turned around and began walking away from the crowd before she crumbled to her knees in pain. Staff and friends rushed from backstage to help her, and other videos showed her being rushed away from medical staff as she tried to wave to the crowd, who began chanting her name in support.

NYPD officers arrested Nicolas Malvagna for assault. The officers told TMZ that the charge was upgraded to a felony because the phone was used as a weapon.

Bebe returned to the stage on Tuesday June 20 and quipped: "We're almost towards the end. No phones in the face — thank God," before she sang her 2106 song 'In the Name of Love'.