Amber Heard puts on flirty display with dashing co-star at Taormina Film Festival in Italy

Amber, 37, was giggling with Luca Calvini, her Italian co-star, as they left the party

Amber Heard is back! The Aquaman actress was pictured with her dashing co-star as she attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy to support the premiere of her film In The Fire.

Amber was pictured leaving the premiere with cast and crew including co-star Luca Calvini, with the pair giggling and keeping a close hold on each other. The 37-year-old wore a gorgeous calf-length wrap skirt with matching tee and high black stilettos - which she was later caught on camera removing as she made her way down the cobbled stone streets.

© IVPA, MAGR Amber is seen laughing and drinking with her co-star Italian actor Luca Calvani

Luca wore a pale green suit with a casual buttoned-up tee as in other pictures Amber - who wore a bold red lip and had her blonde hair in loose waves - kept a tight hold of his arm.

The appearance marks Amber's first official promotional appearance in any capacity since the June 1, 2022 verdict of a headline-making defamation trial, in which her ex-husband Johnny Depp largely prevailed.

Johnny was awarded more than $10 million in damages when a jury determined that she had defamed the actor in her Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence. She appealed the decision and at the end of 2022 made the decision to settle out of court. She paid him $1 million and the money was recently split equally between the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance, with each receiving $200,000.

© Getty Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2015

The Make-A-Film Foundation grants film wishes to children and teenagers who have serious or life-threatening medical conditions, helping them to create short film legacies by teaming them with noted actors, writers and directors. The Painted Turtle, in Santa Monica, provides a year-round, life-changing environment and authentic camp experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

Red Feather is a development group that offers housing assistance for Native American communities, while the Tetiaroa Society aims to ensure island and coastal communities "have a future as rich as their past". The Amazonia Fund Alliance is an international fundraising program for projects of preservation, reforestation, and help to indigenous tribes in the Amazon Rainforest.

© Photo: Instagram Amber is mom to daughter Oonagh

In The Fire will be Amber's first film since Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, and she'll appear alongside the film's director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriego.

The flick is a supernatural thriller set in 1899 Colombia, and Amber plays an American psychiatrist who's arrived to psychoanalyze an emotionally disturbed young boy — who locals believe is haunted by otherworldly forces, if not the devil.

Amber, who has nearly 50 films to her credits, has another film in post-production as well: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which she reprises her role as Mera alongside such stars as Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and Ben Affleck. The big-budget DC Comic sequel is set to hit theaters this December.