Ariana Grande makes her return to beloved TV show in the most daring of looks

Ariana Grande is back! The star is making her long-awaited return to television in a show that she has constantly professed her love for.

The singer will be gracing the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race for the grand premiere of its milestone 15th season as the main celebrity judge.

The news was announced in a social media clip released by the show a day after its cast was revealed for the season, which has found a new home on MTV after the previous six installments on VH1.

In the video, Ariana emerges from the top of the catwalk and shows off her look, a Schiaparelli ensemble featuring a studded cone bra with a high skirt.

The bra is embellished with bronze jewels in concentric circles, showing off her toned physique underneath, paired with a black velvet skirt with a high slit.

She completed her look with feathered lashes and barely-there make-up, most likely courtesy of REM Beauty, and her signature ponytail.

Ariana was revealed to be the celebrity judge for the Drag Race season premiere

"Season 15 is here, and so am I," she declared in the "Special Ru-Nouncement," sharing the clip alongside the message: "See you there :)" The show is set to return to screens on 6 January, 2023.

Alongside a picture of the look she shared on her Instagram Stories, she gushed: "I'm not sure who this brown haired/eyebrowed/cone tittied woman is but she is verrrrrrrrrry excited to be guest judging the season premiere of @rupaulsdragrace."

Ariana has frequently declared her love for the show and the queens participating, having followed and reached out to several of them over the years, including even a few of the new crop.

More ardent fans of the show will remember her very first appearance and the previous time she had been a guest judge, back in the seventh season in 2014-15 during her My Everything era.

Season 15 of RuPaul’s #DragRace marks Ariana Grande’s second appearance as the celebrity guest judge, following her first appearance in Season 7. pic.twitter.com/qfpwnJG80B — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2022

The singer last appeared on the show in season seven

Her song Break Free was even used for a lipsync performance in front of her, and in the years since, her brother Frankie Grande has also made his appearance on the show.

