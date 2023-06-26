Call the Midwife's Helen George looks super chic in sweet post dedicated to her 'darling'

Call the Midwife actress Helen George looked super chic in a new photo shared on her Instagram Stories on Sunday as she dedicated the sweet post to someone special in her life.

Posting on her social media page, the star, who plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the beloved BBC drama, could be seen sitting at a table in a restaurant smiling alongside her friend, Yyette, who Helen wanted to celebrate in honour of her loved one's birthday.

WATCH: Helen George addresses fan disappointment

The 39-year-old wrote in the caption: "Happiest of birthdays my darling", before adding: "What a wonder you are" accompanied by a white love heart emoji.

Helen looked elegant and summery in a strappy dress adorned with crystals. She paired the outfit with a subtle and smart wristwatch. Helen's friend, meanwhile, wore a black sparkly dress with large statement earrings.

The actress never misses when it comes to her fashion. Last week, she rocked a figure-hugging silky mint green strappy dress which was emblazoned with white and dark green flowers. Her darker, raven, locks were styled in loose waves as they fall over her shoulders.

© Instagram Helen George posted this photo alongside her friend

The snap showed Helen enjoying a night on the town to celebrate her own birthday among her close friends. The star, who shares two children with husband and fellow actor Jack Ashton, wrote in the caption: "Friends like these," followed by a love heart.

Helen's fans were quick to send well-wishes to the mother-of-two in honour of her birthday. One person wrote: "Love the new look. Happy Birthday!" A second added: "Happy birthday hope you're having a lovely day." As a third said: "Happy birthday, angel."

© Getty Helen and Jack have been together since 2016

Helen has been filming the upcoming thirteenth series of Call the Midwife and often keeps her followers up to date with how production is going. The star shared a photo of her rocking Trixie's signature blonde hair do as she sat outside her trailer going over her lines.

© BBC Nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife

Show bosses revealed that shooting had commenced earlier this year. The official social media account uploaded a photo showing actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apison in costume, along with the message: "BREAKING!! It's official - Call the Midwife has begun filming for Series 13!!

"We bring these pics straight from our filming set, where our intrepid Buckles, accompanied by the lovely Cyril, have the honour of beginning Series 13 with the opening scene!!

© Getty Helen George at the Olivier Awards in April

"Actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apsion were on hand to pose for our traditional clapperboard shot, while the marvellous Daniel Laurie (Reggie, pictured) was waiting in the wings to begin his year's work with the family."

Elsewhere in her busy and successful career, Helen has been touring the UK with her new theatre show, The King and I, for which she has been receiving rave reviews on tour. In April, it was announced that the smash-hit musical sensation is set to return next year following its current sold-out UK tour.

© Instagram Helen shared this snap from set earlier this month

"I am so delighted to continue to play the formidable Anna Leonowens in this incredible production of The King and I," she said in a statement. "I have really enjoyed playing such an incredibly strong character whilst on tour, but to play her on the West End stage is an honour."