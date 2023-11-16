Helen George stuns in new photo from Call the Midwife season 13 after split

Helen George has given fans a behind-the-scenes look into filming Call the Midwife season 13.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actress - who recently split from her former co-star Jack Ashton - looked beautiful as she posed for a selfie in character as Trixie Franklin.

Helen George shared this stunning snap from set

"Series 13 @callthemidwife.official [white heart emoji]," she wrote. Production on the upcoming season began back in May, with fans expecting to watch the Christmas special next month before the period drama returns in January.

Helen was recently asked about the new episodes, to which, she said: "We're filming at the moment. So I'm sort of discovering the stories as we go along. It's another exciting year, lots of babies." Coyly, the 39-year-old added: "I can't tell you much more than that. There's a few shocks."

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Helen made headlines after she was seen leaving her Call the Midwife co-star Olly Rix's home the previous week, in pictures obtained by The Sun. It's believed the co-stars are supporting each other as they navigate through their recent break-ups.

Helen as Nurse Trixie Franklin in Call The Midwife

In July, Olly split from his makeup artist girlfriend Natasha Fagri after seven years together, while Helen confirmed she had parted ways from Jack Ashton, with whom she shares two daughters with.

Since then, it's been reported that Olly, who played Helen's new on-screen husband Matthew Aylward, will be written out of Call the Midwife. Neither Olly nor bosses on the show have spoken out publicly about the reports. HELLO! has reached out to the actor's representatives and the BBC for comment.

Helen confirmed her split from Jack in July. In a statement, shared online, the actress said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter." Helen and Jack are now co-parenting their two children, Wren, five, and Lark.

The former couple first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Prior to her relationship, the mum-of-two split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015. Just weeks prior to their split, and watching Trixie tie the knot in series 12, Jack had made a sweet comment about marriage.

Speaking of his "nostalgic" time on the show, he told What To Watch in June 2023: "I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!"

When probed on the subject of weddings by The Sun in 2017, shortly after his relationship with Helen became public, he replied: "I like the whole day and the party aspect and getting to know people's families. I love all that. It’s often the only chance you get to spend good, quality time with your friends as you get older.

"But I'm not sure how romantic I am. I went to my friend's wedding last summer and everyone was talking about the moment when the bride walked down the aisle.

"All the boys were thespians so they weren't afraid of shedding a tear, but I didn't cry. They were like: 'Jack, you've got a heart of stone.' So I don't know about all that. Maybe one day I will."