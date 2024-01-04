Helen George says 'best is yet to come' ahead of exciting month following split from partner

Helen George is heading into the New Year with a positive mindset. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the Call the Midwife star wrote that "the best is yet to come" in the caption of her post, which showed the actress enjoying a windy walk with her adorable rescue dog, Charlie.

Helen looked super stylish in the windswept snaps and wrapped up warm in a white roll-neck jumper and stylish winter coat, paired with black skinny jeans and a fedora.

In the caption, the brunette beauty penned: "2024, the best is yet to come. Swipe for handsome boy."

Fans rushed to the comments to heap praise on Helen's chic ensemble, with one person writing: "You look amazing. I love that look," while another hailed the star as a "stylish queen".

2023 was a difficult year for Helen, who confirmed her split from her longtime partner and former co-star Jack Ashton in July.

In a statement shared online, the 39-year-old penned: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

© Shutterstock Helen George and Jack Ashton confirmed their split in July

Helen and Jack, who began dating back in 2016, are now co-parenting their two children, Wren Ivy, six, and Lark, two.

The start of 2024 is set to be an exciting time for Helen. Not only will she be starring as Trixie Franklin in the upcoming 13th series of Call the Midwife, but she's also set to return to London's West End, reprising her role as Anna Leonowens in The King And I.

Helen George as Anna Leonowens in The King & I

The production will run for a limited six-week season, starting at the Dominion Theatre on January 20.

While fans eagerly wait for Helen's return to the West End, they can look forward to seeing the star back on TV screens on Sunday in the new series of Call the Midwife, which begins on Sunday on BBC One at 8pm.

The new series, which is set in 1969, will see "change and challenge" rock the world of Poplar's nuns, midwives and nurses as the new year unfolds.

© Neal Street Productions/Emma Barrott Helen reprises her role as Nurse Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife series 13

As for Helen's character, Trixie Franklin, she and her new husband Matthew Aylward [Olly Rix] are set to face "severe financial challenge" in the new episodes.

Whilst speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of the new series, creator Heidi Thomas revealed that the couple are "challenged" by "an unexpected turn" in their marriage.

© Laurence Cendrowicz Trixie and Matthew face "severe financial challenge" in series 13

"Trixie and Matthew have embarked on married life and as we all know Trixie had the most wonderful happy ending in a tremendous frock," began Heidi.

"But a happy ending is also a new beginning and they embark upon the journey of marriage and the next chapter of their lives in a way that takes a bit of an unexpected and dramatically rich turn," she continued. "They suffer severe financial challenge which is not something they were expecting and it both deepens their relationship and challenges it."

Fans will have to tune into the series 12 debut on Sunday 7 January to find out what's in store for the fan-favourite couple.