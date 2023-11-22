Helen George reveals hair transformation ahead of exciting career shift following split

Helen George has been rocking long brunette locks but the actress showed off a stunning new look in a rare selfie on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Call The Midwife star, who plays Trixie Franklin on the popular BBC show, posed in a blonde, side-parted bob.

Helen wore a black polo neck and dark trousers for the shot, which appeared to have been taken in a dressing room, and she kept her makeup natural.

A bunch of pink and white flowers and bottle of champagne could just be seen in the foreground of the picture. "Wiggy times," the mum-of-two captioned it.

WATCH: Helen George’s ex Jack Ashton shares the sweetest video of their youngest daughter Wren

Helen has been kept busy recently filming Call The Midwife but the talented performer is also set to take to the stage next year, playing Anna in a production of The King and I at London's Dominion Theatre that starts in January.

She was recently photographed leaving her on-screen husband Olly Rix's house as the two are believed to be supporting each other following their respective relationship break-ups.

© Instagram A mirror selfie of Helen George wearing a blonde wig

In July, Olly split from his makeup artist girlfriend Natasha Fagri after seven years together. At the time, it was alleged that the end of their relationship was due to work commitments. Helen and her partner, Jack Ashton, with whom she shares two young children, also separated over the summer.

In a statement shared online, the 39-year-old actress said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

Helen is taking to the stage in 2024

Helen and Jack are now co-parenting their two children, Wren, five, and Lark, two.. The former couple first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Prior to their relationship, the busy mum split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

© Getty The star rocking brunette hair earlier this year

Just weeks before their split, and watching Trixie tie the knot in series 12, Jack had made a sweet comment about marriage. Speaking of his "nostalgic" time on the show, he told What To Watch in June 2023: "I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!"

© Getty With her ex, Jack Ashton

It's since been widely reported that Olly, who played Helen's new on-screen husband Matthew Aylward, is to be written out of the medical drama, with further rumours that Helen would leave in the upcoming 13th season However, HELLO! understands that Helen is not leaving the drama at the end of season 13, and that Olly will appear in the entirety of series 13, with the door left open for his character.

Earlier this month, the show's official Instagram account posted a behind-the-scenes photo of actor Cliff Parisi – who plays Fred Buckle – and the caption gave an update into the filming process.

© Nicky Johnston Helen is a fan favourite

It read: "We are now racing towards the end of filming for series 13, as the days shorten and the nights stretch away into winter. "As we are a show that faithfully follows the seasons of each year, our stories inevitably turn towards those things that the British traditionally use to light up their spirits on cold nights... like firework displays!"