Helen George's partner Jack Ashton reveals unexpected reaction to Call the Midwife wedding

After finding love on the set of Call the Midwife, Jack Ashton certainly looks back on his time on the show with food memories.

The actor, who played Reverend Tom Hereward in the BBC period drama, is in a long-term relationship with one of the leading ladies, Helen George, with whom he shares two daughters with.

Helen George and Jack Ashton met on the set of Call the Midwife

During a new interview with What To Watch, Jack – who is currently appearing in Waterloo Road – revealed just how much Call the Midwife means to him.

"I'm a nostalgic person and I look back on that time with great fondness," he shared. "Though, obviously, my partner Helen George is still fully involved."

In the latest series, fans finally saw his partner's character, Trixie Franklin, walk down the aisle. Of his reaction to Helen's on-screen happiness, Jack added: "I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!"

Speaking about their busy filming schedules, Jack revealed: "When Helen and I work at the same time, it can be troublesome so. As Call the Midwife has started filming again, I'll be doing lots of childcare. I'm looking forward to my eldest's summer term of sports days and swimming galas!"

The couple met when filming the BBC series in South Africa in 2016; and now they now live together with their daughters, five-year-old Wren Ivy and one-year-old Lark in London.

During a candid chat with Daily Mail's You Magazine in 2021, Helen confessed being in the same industry as her beau Jack helped. "It's not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends," she explained.

The latest series of Call the Midwife saw Nurse Trixie Franklin get married

"You're on set for a long time every day and you don't get to see many other people. We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours."

Prior to their romance, Helen was married to fellow actor Oliver Boot. The former couple parted ways in 2015 - the news of their split came out when Helen reached the quarter-finals on Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

Speaking about being in the limelight at that moment, the actress admitted: "I was so naive that I thought no one would be interested in me, so that was a shock. I soon realised I didn’t want all that celebrity stuff."