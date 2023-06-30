Christina Aguilera glows in leather look for rare family outing

Xtina stepped out in New York City with her partner Matthew Rutler and their eight-year-old daughter, Summer Rain.

Christina Aguilera has been pulling out all the fashion stops recently, and her latest look in New York City is no exception

Earlier this week the Fighter hitmaker rocked a high-waisted yellow swimsuit and stiletto heels, and days before she opted for a sheer crystal embellished bodysuit, but for her most recent appearance, the 41-year-old went for a more lowkey look – but still kept that Xtina vibe we know and love.

Stepping out with her fiancé Matthew Rutler and their eight-year-old daughter Summer Rain, Christina added a rockstar edge to her combat trousers and cap, wearing a super-cool leather jacket and dark sunglasses.

© Getty Christina Aguilera looks fabulous in her leather look

Never one to shy away from her 1990s roots, Christina wore a dark lipliner with her nude lipstick, giving a nod to the lip look loved in the era she rose to fame.

© Getty Christina Aguilera wore a 1990s-inspired makeup look

The Dirrty singer has been in the Big Apple for Pride performances, and fans have been so impressed by her energetic shows, they're desperate for her to perform at the Super Bowl, with comments flooding in on all of her posts.

© Getty Christina Aguilera loves a daring outfit

"Xtina please. We need you at Super Bowl," one fan begged, while another added: "Xtina. Super Bowl PLEASE."

Others praised the star for her work as an ally during Pride. Following her performance, Christina took to Instagram to share a passionate message of support to the community, writing: "As a passionate advocate for equality, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of acceptance and understanding. Every individual deserves to be respected and celebrated for who they truly are."

SEE: Christina Aguilera's dazzling plunging bodysuit needs to be seen to be believed

Fans sent their appreciation in the comments section, writing emotional thanks to the star.

"Christina has always been a true barrier breaker, taboo shredder, trailblazer and envelope pusher. Back then it wasn't a safe subject, it wasn't mainstream. The first music video showing a close-up of a gay couple kissing. Her team and record label warned that it was a career suicide but she had the guts to go against the grain and be a real ally, advocate and unwavering voice. No queerbaiting, pinkwashing, exploitation, or rainbow capitalism but genuine activism," one wrote.

Christina Aguilera wows at the Stonewall Day Concert 2023 in a dazzling pantsuit

Another wrote of how much Christina's music means to them, commenting: "Your music really did keep me around during my formative years. Thank you," while a third said: "Thank you for always using your voice and your platform for good! Your compassion for people is boundless!"

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub