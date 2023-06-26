Christina Aguilera shows off incredible curves in high-waisted swimsuit and heels

Christina Aguilera has never failed to get fans talking, and her latest social media post was no exception, with fans going wild in the comments section over her alluring photos.

In the carousel of photos, Xtina posed in an ultra high-leg swimsuit with the words 'Xtina liquid icon' emblazoned on the front. The Genie in a Bottle singer paired her swimwear with patent black stiletto heels, finishing the look with red lacquer lipstick and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Christina took her latest sultry snaps in a standalone bathtub ahead of a pride performance in New York, which saw her perform hits such as Dirrty in a sheer sequin bodysuit before Adam Lambert joined her on stage to perform Moulin Rouge hit Lady Marmalade.

© Instagram Christina Aguilera's yellow swimsuit thrilled fans

The 42-year-old's fans were delighted with her post, commenting endless praise on the spicy photos. "You are too hot!" one wrote, while another added: "I'm in shock."

Others begged the star to release the swimsuit as merchandise, dreaming of getting their hands on the yellow garment.

© Instagram Christina Aguilera posed in a bath ahead of her pride performance

Christina also got involved in pride celebrations on Saturday, wowing the crowds at Pride Live Stonewall Day Concert 2023 in NYC in another incredible skintight plunging bodysuit.

The former Disney star took to the stage at Hudson Yards to perform a medley of her hits in a figure-hugging, all-over rhinestone-covered pantsuit.

© Instagram Christina added glossy red lips to her outfit

The stunning outfit clung to Christina’s curves, and featured long sleeves, full-length pants and a plunging neckline.

© Getty Christina Aguilera loves a daring outfit

Sharing the event on Instagram, Christina wrote: "Stonewall Day 2023. Such an honor, thank you New York." Fans took to Instagram to praise the mother-of-two, calling her a "living legend" and "truly iconic."

© Getty Christina Aguilera's fans adore her outfits and performances

Despite spending an extended period in New York City for various pride events, Christina is generally based in Beverly Hills along with her fiancé Matt Rutler and her two children, Max and Summer, the former she shares with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

The property has over 11,000 square feet of space and sits within an acre of land. Highlights are the library, the multiple bars, and the walk-in wine cellar, as well as the pool which also boasts a cabana – perfect for the singer to lounge by in her extensive swimwear collection.

