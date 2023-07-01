Did Kelly Ripa just reveal David Muir's vacation companion? All we know

David Muir shared a rare look into his private life this week when he posted a personal photo from his Greek getaway on Instagram. But now best friend Kelly Ripa may have revealed who took the charming picture after posting her own reel of snaps from her family vacation… in Greece.

Kelly, 52, and her husband Mark Consuelos have been in the European country for the past week along with their three children, and it looks as if David, 49, may have also joined the crew.

© Instagram/David Muir David Muir enjoyed a vacation in Greece

The TV host took to Instagram a few days after World News Tonight host David to share a reel full of photos, and David Muir evidently agreed, commenting with the adoring phrase: "Greek god and goddesses!"

But fans were quick to notice that the besties were on vacation at the same time and in the same location, suggesting Kelly or perhaps husband Michael had taken the rare snap of David.

David has long had a close bond with not only Kelly, but her entire family, and the 20/20 journalist regularly appears on Live as a guest where the two have previously opened up about their friendship.

During an episode in November 2022, Kelly shared: "I kind of miss our weekends together," at which point David mentioned that they'd often spend days by the pool and barbecue together and did so at the start of summer. She even revealed that her kids loved having David over, especially when it came to barbecues and other fun summer activities.

© Noam Galai Kelly has been friends with David for years, and called him her 'backbone'

"You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," Kelly gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth," which left David surging with pride and happiness; Joaquin, 20, is Kelly and Michael's youngest son, while they are also parents to 26-year-old Michael, and 22-year-old Lola.

Kelly has also praised David for being "the backbone and moral compass I need sometimes," writing the heartwarming words in the dedication section of her 2022 memoir Live Wire. The book gives fans an incredible look into Kelly's impressive and lengthy career in the entertainment industry, which has seen her host Live - one of America's most-loved morning shows - since 2001.

© Desiree Navarro Kelly often has David on as a guest

The star has hosted the ABC daytime show with a number of co-hosts, firstly with Regis Phillbin until he left in 2011, followed by Michael Strahan, who hosted the program with her from 2012 to 2016.

When Michael left, the mother-of-three was joined by Ryan Seacrest, who has enjoyed a six-year stint on the program.

He announced his departure earlier in 2023, and ABC quickly announced that Kelly's husband Mark – whom she met on the set of soap opera All My Children in 1996 – would be her new co-host.