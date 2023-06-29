David Muir leaves World News Tonight viewers wondering the same thing after time away - see rare personal photo

It's rare that David Muir takes a break from his anchor duties on World News Tonight, so when he does, he's sorely missed.
The ABC journalist delivered an unexpected update recently when he shared a rare personal photo from his Greek getaway and it caused a stir for more reasons than one.
In the image posted to Instagram, David looked relaxed and carefree in casual clothing as the sun beat down on him.
He captioned the photo: "Greece is great - and I'm grateful," and his famous friends weighed in with Robin Roberts writing: "Vacation looks good on you…enjoy!!" and Kelly Ripa adding a string of heart emojis which David mirrored in his response.
But many of his social media followers were also thankful that he was just on a break as he had been noticeably absent from his seat at the news desk.
One wrote: "I was wondering where you have been. The ladies are great with the news, but I like you at the desk. Enjoy every moment in Greece - beautiful place."
Another added: "I’m so happy for you to be enjoying time in Greece. I was missing you on the news and wondered where you were, now I know I’m thrilled for you."
David is most often seen in a work suit while informing viewers of the latest news headlines around the United States, so his casual attire was appreciated by fans who said he looked incredibly handsome.
While he is clearly enjoying his time away, he'll be missing his beloved pet pooch, Axel, who he dotes upon when home at his Syracuse, New York, lakeside property.
David spent years restoring the waterfront home and it's beautiful. The TV host purchased the home on Skaneateles Lake, New York, for a whopping $7million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019.
Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for David and Axel.
David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York.
"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time, even opening up in an earlier interview with his BFF Kelly Ripa that he'd spent a majority of his 2022 summer upstate, restoring his estate.
David doesn't share much about his home on social media but has given a few glimpses inside the property and he is a huge fan of the open water as he often posts sweet photos of him and Axel enjoying a morning boat ride.