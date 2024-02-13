Kathryn Newton makes a statement in daring mini dress as she talks relationship with former co-star Kelly Ripa

Kathryn Newton certainly knows how to turn heads, and did just that at the start of the week as she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday.

The Lisa Frankenstein star was joined by her co-star Cole Sprouse, looking fantastic in a bold, all red look.

Kathryn rocked a tailored mini dress teamed with matching sheer tights and chunky platform heels. A bold red lipstick completed her Valentines-ready look.

Kathryn Newton wowed in an all-red look on The Drew Barrymore Show

During the chat with Drew Barrymore, former child star Kathryn opened up about her time on the hit soap opera, All My Children, in which she starred alongside Kelly Ripa, playing her little sister, Colby Marian Chandler, from 2001 to 2004.

Drew said to Kathryn: "You do also make families, like the extended family I found on sets. And you were related to Kelly Ripa in the soap opera All My Children."

Kathryn joined the star-studded guest list on Tuesday's show

She responded: "She played my sister. Jonathan Bennett played my brother; Josh Duhamel played the same character as my brother. And it's so strange when you're little, after they switched these actors out, and Jonathan Bennett wasn't my brother anymore, I still went with him to Toys R Us.

"I was convinced he was my brother and Kelly Ripa was my sister. I know now she's not, and I'm okay...But I do think being on a set, no one understands. Like we're here on your show, and we know you want us to do a good job.

© Eric Charbonneau Kathryn Newton with her Lisa Frankenstein co-star Cole Sprouse

"And I feel like that's my experience of being on a set, everyone around me always wanted me to do a good job."

Kathryn has starred alongside many big names throughout her career over the years, and another of her earliest roles was alongside Cameron Diaz in Bad Teacher, who she has very fond memories of too.

She recalled to Collider about working with the Hollywood star, telling the publication: "You know what's so cool? [Cameron Diaz] knew that we all wanted a picture with her, because we were like 11 years old, and she hired a photographer, and they printed out the picture, and she signed it for everybody.

© Ann Limongello Kathryn played Kelly Ripa's little sister in All My Children

"Not just the leads, like the lead kids. I think she did it for all the extras. Like, what? Superstar! So, I learned a lot from that!"

Kathryn's latest big role is in eighties-themed horror comedy film Lisa Frankenstein, playing the lead of Lisa, a misunderstood teenager who falls in love with a reanimated corpse, played by Cole Sprouse, who emerges from his grave missing some key body parts.

The pair go on a killing spree to collect the body parts needed for Cole's alter-ego. The film was directed by Robin Williams' daughter, Zelda Williams, with it marking her directorial debut.

