Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans question Kyle Richards’ relationship with Morgan Wade amid split rumors

Fans of Bravo network have been intrigued by the apparent closeness between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, and country singer, Morgan Wade, especially following the announcement of Kyle's split from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

The news of the separation sparked a wave of online speculation hinting at Morgan's potential involvement in the couple's breakup. Interestingly, just a few weeks before the separation news broke, Kyle shared a collection of recent photos on her Instagram, with the caption, "Life lately."

Morgan was featured prominently in two photos of the Instagram carousel, while Mauricio was noticeably absent. In fact, he has not appeared on Kyle's feed in recent months, sparking further curiosity among followers.

Fans are questioning the relationship between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

In one of the photos, the 54-year-old and 28-year-old Morgan captured a post-gym mirror selfie, while the other featured them enjoying a holiday together in Aspen, Colorado.

Given the conspicuous absence of Mauricio, followers were quick to question the nature of Kylie’s' relationship with the Psychopath singer.

Comments ranged from concerned inquiries such as, "Where is Mauricio?!" and "Who is this lady friend?" to more pointed assumptions, "I guess you ain't even hiding your relationship anymore," and "She's telling us without telling us."

© Instagram Morgan features prominently on Kyle's social media feed

Ever since they met last year, the pair have been virtually inseparable, with Kyle accompanying Morgan to the Americana Music Awards in September 2022.

Since then, their bond seems to have grown, with the duo embarking on trips to Mexico and Atlanta, even visiting Morgan's family.

MORE: Teresa Giudice reveals she didn't sign a prenup with Luis Ruelas

MORE: Who is The Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons' partner?

© Instagram Kyle has a matching tattoo

Adding fuel to the speculation, some sharp-eyed social media users pointed out matching rings and identical heart tattoos on the pair.

Kyle, often seen without her wedding ring over the past year, appeared to replace her diamond band with a silver one around March. Interestingly, the following month, Morgan was photographed wearing a seemingly identical silver ring.

The reality star remained elusive about the significance of the heart tattoo during a recent RHOBH reunion, admitting only that the symbol held a personal meaning. Notably, Morgan also sports a "K" tattoo on her inner elbow.

© Getty Images WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19084 -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky

Their bond was hinted at during an Instagram Live session with Kyle's half-sister, Kathy Hilton. Kathy teased, "We have a little secret," referring to Kyle and Morgan, who appeared taken aback by the statement.

Despite the separation, reports claim that Kyle and Mauricio are still living together, maintaining an amicable relationship as they navigate their next steps. The couple, who wed in 1996, have three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

The Today presenters become Real Housewives in head-turning new feature

During the filming of her Bravo show's 13th season, Kyle seemed unperturbed by rumors regarding her marriage, attributing the absence of her wedding ring to concerns over safety and convenience.

"There's a lot of crime these days, and I'm not comfortable," she explained, adding that she had been to the gym lifting weights when the picture sparking the rumors was taken.

On Monday night Kyle took to Instagram to negate the split stating: "In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part."

The statement continued: "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through parishes privately. While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."