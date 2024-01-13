Paris Hilton wows in ruched mini skirt with icy blonde locks in amazing pre-baby throwback

Paris Hilton was one of the most iconic figures of the noughties. With her pink micro-bags and her pet chihuahua always in arms, the socialite epitomized all the pastel appeal of noughties fashion. Now she has reminded us of some of her classic 2000s style as she unearthed an array of throwback pictures to share with her 26.1 million Instagram followers to mark a personal family moment.

The Paris in Love star, 42, dug out photos with her sister Nicky Hilton and cousin Sophia Umansky to mark her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star aunt Kyle Richards' birthday. The carousel of photos was captioned: "Happy Birthday @KyleRichards18! So many special memories! Sending you lots of love on your special day! Hope all your birthday dreams and wishes come true. Love you", with an array of birthday emojis. In the first photo, a young Paris was seen cuddling up to her aunt in a yellow summer dress with black embroidered flowers around the V-neckline. Kyle looked so youthful with full bangs and an embellished navy blazer on.

Paris shared a sweet photo from when she was a little girl sat on her aunt's lap. A bronzed Kyle was seen with lighter brown hair with Paris who looked so adorable with a gold Alice band in her hair. The carousel then fast-forwarded several years to Paris and Nicky in their early twenties with Kyle. Paris rocked a classic 2000s aesthetic – a pale blue ruched crop top with an ab-baring low-rise matching mini skirt and shoulder bag. Her icy blonde locks were styled in a voluminous ponytail, whilst her sister wore her hair down and chose a figure-hugging white floral shift dress. Kyle wore a matching ponytail to Paris'.

In another photo from a similar era, Paris was seen rocking an icy blue satin dress with silver embellishments to match her trendy icy blue eyeshadow and fluffy bag. Kyle switched up her hair once again with a half-up style which we believe would have involved a claw clip. Paris The Memoir writer also showed her ability to rock a classic 90s aesthetic. She shared a picture from what looked like her teenage years where she opted for a black lace top and dark eyeliner and was pictured next to her aunt who rocked a 90s blowout and fashionable dark red lipstick.

As the carousel went on, Paris went further back in time sharing adorable photos from happy childhood moments with her aunt Kyle. The mother-of-two was seen enjoying time in the pool with her sister and cousin Farrah Aldjufrie who stars in Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills. Kyle, who was only 12 when Paris was born, was even seen as a youngster with Paris as a baby in a photo from the 80s. By the end of the carousel, Paris had brought her fans back to the present day where she was seen posing at an evening event with her cousin Sophia, 23, sister Nicky, now 40, and Kyle who rocked an embellished black jacket.

A lot has changed since those earlier photos. Paris welcomed a second baby via surrogate at the end of last year with her husband Carter Reum with whom she also shares a son, one-year-old Phoenix. Kyle and Paris' relationship has had its bumps as Kyle is estranged from her sister Kathy, Paris' mother. Kyle has previously said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she didn't want her disconnect from her sister to impact her daughter's relationship with their aunt.

"I don't want you guys to get involved in our stuff," she told her daughters Alexia and Sophia. Referencing Paris and Nicky Hilton, Kyle added: "My sister and my nieces are a package deal, so if Kathy and I have an argument, all of a sudden it's like okay, I'm cut off from everybody," she tearfully explains. "And that's, for me, the hardest part ... honestly more than anything."

