Denise Richards braves the New York rain in tiny mini dress and heels

New York City may be facing a downpour right now, but that hasn't stopped Denise Richards from looking glam in a mini dress and heels.

The Wild Things, 53, appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark to talk about Lifetime's latest Real Housewives installation, Hunting Housewives.

She came dressed to impress in a light blue tweed-style mini dress with cap sleeves, and bejewelled pockets and button lines. The preppy dress looked polished with a softly ruffled hem which showed off her long, toned legs.

© Screenshot Live with Kelly and Mark Denise Richards' leggy display

The dress is seemingly from Self Portrait's latest collection, where it cost $475. Denise paired the preppy mini dress with sky high sparkling stiletto heels for a touch of glamour.

Wearing her now-brunette hair long round her neck, and a classic California tan, the 53-year-old smiled brightly as she told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about working with fellow Real Housewives for the new show.

It seems that Denise, a regular fixture on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, wasn't going to let the gloomy New York weather get to her as she maintained a sunny disposition throughout the interview.

© Screenshot Live with Kelly and Mark Denise donned a preppy dress

Fans might be surprised to discover that while Hunting Housewives will also star NeNe Leakes, the two co-stars never crossed paths - despite being in the same scenes together.

"The scenes I was in with her, she wasn't on set", Denise explained. "We had a stand in but Kim Johnson got to work with her."

She continued: "I was hoping I'd be able to work with her!"

© Screenshot Live with Kelly and Mark The dress pockets were bejewelled

"Wait, so you never worked together even though you're in scenes with her?", Kelly asked, as Denise nodded. "I love the magic of television."

Hunting Housewives will see members from across the Real Housewives shows out in the woods together trying to survive. But could Denise survive in the wild?

The Wild Things star wasn't so sure: "I grew up camping and I say I think I could do well, but my husband would say I couldn't. He would say 'you would be the one to go up to a bear and think it's cute or something like that.'"

Denise has been married to actor Aaron Phypers since 2018.