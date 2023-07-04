Kimberley Walsh makes one little girl's dreams come true with incredibly kind act

Against an enchanting background of princesses, superheroes, singalongs and a brightly coloured carousel, former Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh helped make one little girl’s dream come true at a Disney extravaganza.

The singer, actress and presenter of Morning Live joined forces with Disney UK, Make-A-Wish UK and The Kentown Wizard Foundation to sprinkle some fairy dust into the lives of more than 100 families who have children coping with serious illnesses. "I love the way Disney spreads happiness and joy; it’s special," Kimberley, a Make-A-Wish ambassador for over 20 years, exclusively tells HELLO!

“The fact that the charity has come together with Disney is a perfect partnership. I can only imagine how many wishes they’ve been able to grant.” Make-A-Wish UK treats children and young people with life-threatening conditions to one-of-a-kind experiences, and at the charming nine-day event at Hoar Cross Hall Spa Hotel in Staffordshire, seven-year-old Lillia Sheppard was among the special guests.

© Getty Minnie and Mickey say hello to Lillia and Kimberley

Accompanied by her parents Emma, 35, and Matt, 34, along with her nine-year-old brother Harrison, she met Disney princesses, listened to Frozen singalongs and experienced a silent disco. Little Lillia was just five years old when she was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease, a rare life-limiting and progressive condition that requires considerable care and resources, making it challenging for the family to take holidays or travel abroad.

However, Lillia’s dream of meeting fairytale princesses came true when she was invited into the magical world of Disney to chat to Tiana, Cinderella and Moana, as well as her favourite, Belle from Beauty and the Beast. “It’s been absolutely amazing,” says Emma, who lives with her family in Sheffield and set up Lillia’s Mito Mission to raise awareness of mitochondrial disease. “We’re only an hour from home, but you feel as though you’re a million miles away.”

© Getty Lillia is thrilled to meet Disney princess Moana

Kimberley, 41, who has three boys – Bobby, eight, six-year-old Cole and toddler Nate – with her husband, former Triple 8 singer Justin Scott, 40, tells us: “I’d say we’re very much a Disney family. My two-year-old is obsessed with Moana and Encanto. They ask me weekly to go to Disney, but it has to be a treat, doesn’t it?”

Overcome with emotion, Emma describes how Lillia’s opportunity to dress up as a princess in a custom-made Cinderella gown – adapted to her needs, including a hole for her feeding tube – was “the icing on the cake”. “She’s been an absolute superstar. There’s been so much going on and she’s been on such good form all day,” Kimberley says, adding: “I’m in awe of all the parents. I feel privileged to be a little part of their experience and part of the Disney magic.”

To find out more, visit make-a-wish.org.uk