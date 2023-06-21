Fern Britton's fans react as she celebrates incredible achievement

The former This Morning presenter thanked her followers for their support

Fern Britton has a lot to be proud of this week, as she revealed on Twitter. Taking to the social media site, the broadcaster and author shared an image of her new novel, The Good Servant.

She captioned it: "Over 1000 copies sold a day for the last 12 days [shocked face emoji]. Thank you xxxx."

The star's fans were quick to congratulate her on how well the book was selling, with one responding: "Well done Fern. Amazing numbers!"

WATCH: Fern Britton Recalls Moment Marriage To Phil Vickery Broke Down

Others added: "It's keeping me company whilst I work from home. Joyous," and: "I hope you're treating yourself - quite an achievement," while a fourth posted a red heart emoji as they commented: "Fabulous!!!"

Fern thanked fans for their support

The update comes just a few days after Fern expressed her gratitude for the fact that her novel had become a Sunday Times bestseller. She wrote: "Big thank you to everyone who got #TheGoodServant to number 17 in this Sunday's Times list. After only 4 days on sale!"

© Getty The star thanked fans for their support

The star finished her message with four kissing emojis and a string of kisses, adding a screenshot of two complimentary Amazon reviews, one of which was titled: "What a great read this book is!"

© Getty The author with her ex, Phil Vickery

The mum-of-four's followers rushed to share their joy, with one writing: "Really enjoying this book, perfect holiday reading," while another agreed: "Just spent the last two days at a retreat reading The Good Servant. Beautifully written, a book that will stay with me for a long time".

© Getty Fern has found huge success as an author

Fern's success comes after a challenging time. In a recent interview with Yours magazine, she opened up about the last few years, describing them as "difficult".

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock The star recently opened up about her challenges

In a heartfelt interview, the star admitted: "The last three or four years have been difficult for the whole world in general and for me on a personal level. I got a bit lost."

© Shutterstock Fern now lives in Cornwall

The presenter announced her split from Phil Vickery, her husband of 20 years, in early 2020. Just a few months earlier, she lost her father, actor Tony Britton, at the age of 95 and the previous year, her mum Ruth died aged 94.

© Getty The star had a difficult few years

The star described herself as feeling "healthy and fit" these days, despite needing to have an operation on her arthritic shoulder. She credits therapy with giving her a more positive attitude to life and told the publication, "I'm starting to rather enjoy being alone".

MORE: Fern Britton makes 'difficult' revelation about dating after split from ex-husband Phil Vickery

Asked whether she misses being on TV every day, she candidly agreed: "Sometimes, yes. I remember walking into This Morning meeting Michael Bublé or Dolly Parton or Goldie Hawn, which is very exciting. But I've been blessed with a second career."

© Twitter Fern has been feeling more optimistic lately

Asked, before news of his resignation broke, whether Phillip Schofield might leave the show soon, she commented: "It wouldn't amaze me if he stepped down. It's an arduous job at any age".

Fern left the show in 2019 after a ten-year run, with Holly Willoughby taking over her role. At the time, it was rumoured that she left in a dispute over pay. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, however, Fern said: "I did ten years of it and I loved that show - I can't tell you how much I loved it. But after ten years I just felt it was right to stop."