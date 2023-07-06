Eva Mendes makes rare, effusive comment about romance with her 'life and life' Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have long kept their romance and family life private, rarely talking about each other – until now.

The actress has praised Ryan as the "greatest actor I’ve ever worked with" and publicly called him her "man, life, and love," ahead of the release of his new film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and also starring Margot Robbie.

Eva took to Instagram to share a quote Greta gave to Rolling Stone this past week, in which the director called Ryan's performance as the Ken doll "some combination of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder meets John Barrymore meets John Travolta".

In response, Eva added: "One of my favorite things the insanely talented & beautiful GRETA GERWIG says in @rollingstone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor … RG." The English translation reads: "My man, my life, my love."

In a second post, Eva added: "Mii Hombre. Mi Vida… To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement. Gracias to the brilliant & beautiful Greta Gerwig @rollingstone."

© REX The duo are proud parents of two daughters

Eva, 49, and Ryan, 42, met in 2011 when they filmed The Place Beyond The Pines together. They fell in love on set and have been together ever since. They welcomed two daughters: Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven.

The pair keep their home life private, but in recent months have begun to share snippets with fans; in May two-time Oscar nominee Ryan opened up about fatherhood and shared how he didn't know he wanted to be a father until Eva told him she was pregnant with Esmeralda.

© Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes co-starred in The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012

"I would never want to go back, you know?" he said. "I'm glad I didn't have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself."

Ryan previously dated Sandra Bullock from 2002 to 2003, and famously dated his The Notebook co-star Rachel McAdams from 2005 to 2007 .They reunited in 2018 and then later ended the romance again.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on rollerblades film new scenes for 'Barbie'

The actor has been more selective with his work since becoming a dad, adding to GQ: "I wanted to spend as much time as I could with them," and now choosing to work only on one film a year maximum and on productions that allow his girls to follow him.

Barbie, which will be released on July 21, was filmed both in California and Hertfordshire, England, so the family relocated to London for part of 2022. When Ryan filmed The Fall Guy, out in 2024 and also starring Hannah Waddingham, Emily Blunt, Stephani Hsu, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the four moved to Sydney, Australia.