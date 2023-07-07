Gemma Atkinson is just days away from welcoming her little boy and on Thursday, she candidly revealed one of the ways she was considering to help speed up his imminent arrival.

Sharing a photo of her Strictly beau, Gorka Marquez, lounging on the sofa in a pair of sports shorts, Gemma pondered the idea of getting intimate with her adoring fiancé, as it is thought to help induce labour - but it's safe to say the Hollyoaks actress wasn't 100% the idea.

Gemma shared the candid update on her Instagram Stories

She hilariously penned alongside the snap: "Lots [of people] saying the best way to get him out is the same way he got in. I mean he's clearly looking attractive," referring to her beloved, "but I don't even think he will be able to see my [flower emoji] at this point [laughing face and face palm emoji]."

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant then followed up with a video munching on what appeared to be Doritos and sipping a cup of tea, confessing she'd "take one for the team," but only if she has to! See the full video below.

Gemma Atkinson gets candid about being intimate with Gorka ahead of baby's arrival

Whilst the mother-of-two-to-be appears to be doing what she can to give birth, she did reveal to fans earlier this week, she felt relieved her expectant son didn't make an early appearance as her daughter Mia, had a party at the weekend, to celebrate her fourth birthday.

"I got in bed last night & said to Gorka, 'I can finally relax. She had her party so little fella can come anytime from now and it's OK,'" the star confessed to her 1.8 million followers. She continued: "Woke up to my best recovery in months! Seems I really did 'switch off' to sleep and recover," alongside a photo of her smartwatch.

Their little one's arrival is imminent

Little Mia looked like she had a blast celebrating her big day, and Gemma shared the sweetest video montage of her Tuesday, her actual birthday.

Alongside the touching video, Gemma wrote: "Forever our song, forever perfect to me. Happy Birthday Mia! 4 wonderful years with you. My Birthday wish for you is that you continue to be the happy, kind, confident and caring little lady you are. I’m so proud to be your Mum. Enjoy your day little lady. We love you lots."

We are in no doubt that the youngster will make the sweetest big sister to her new sibling!