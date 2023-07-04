Gemma Atkinson shares heartfelt tribute to daughter Mia ahead of due date

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is soon to be a mother-of-two…

Gemma Atkinson is just days away from welcoming her second child with her husband and Strictly Come Dancing professional, Gorka Marquez, and on Tuesday, the mother-of-two-to-be had a heartfelt message for her daughter, Mia.

The blonde beauty took to her social media account to mark her firstborn's fourth birthday. Mia looked so adorable in the touching update which was a sweet compilation video comprised of special moments of the little one at home with her adoring parents.

Alongside the montage was a heartfelt message from proud mum, Gemma. She penned: "Forever our song, forever perfect to me [heart smiley emoji]. Happy Birthday Mia! 4 wonderful years with you. My Birthday wish for you is that you continue to be the happy, kind, confident and caring little lady you are. I'm so proud to be your Mum. Enjoy your day little lady. We love you lots [red love heart]."

The song the former Hollyoaks actress was referring to was Pink's song [Expletive] Perfect, which was added to the moving clip. Amongst the string of special family moments was a video of a much younger Mia cuddled up in a towel and being held by dad Gorka.

Mia and Gemma have such a special bond

Another saw the little one take after mum Gemma who was working hard during a gruelling workout. After Gemma lifted a free weight above her head, little Mia copied with her own child's dumbbell - so sweet!

Other moments, saw Mia splashing in a paddling pool with one of her family dogs, Norman, climbing a hill, and even being helped to run on the treadmill by Gorka.

© Instagram The family of three will soon be welcoming its fourth member

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of the candid clips and rushed in with comments on Gemma's post. "What an adorable montage [smiley heart emoji]. So many beautiful memories created and you kindly share them with us on here - thank you x".

A second added: "A huge happy birthday Mia. I’ve watched you grow up into this perfect little girl, and that’s because your mummy and daddy are such great role models. Enjoy your celebrations and gifts," alongside a string of birthday-themed emojis.

Mia will be a brilliant big sister

A third added: "@glouiseatkinson love watching this lady grow up!! Happy 4th birthday [birthday emojis] let’s see if you share your birthday with your brother xxxx."

The family of three celebrated Mia turning four with a birthday party at the weekend, and Gemma candidly told followers she "can finally relax" without fears her new arrival would clash with Mia's special plans.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson's fitness tracker results

She penned: "How clever is the human body? Made it to Mia's party, she had THE best time with all her friends. "I got in bed last night & said to Gorka, 'I can finally relax. She had her party so little fella can come anytime from now and it's OK.' Woke up to my best recovery in months! Seems I really did 'switch off' to sleep and recover."

The words were alongside a screengrab of Gemma's fitness tracker that showed her sleep performance was 100 percent the night after the party.