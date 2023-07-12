Lisa Rinna turns 60! Check out the former Real Housewife's jaw-dropping celebration

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, celebrated a remarkable landmark birthday in an equally remarkable location - the famed Nobu Los Cabos resort in Mexico.

As she turned 60 on Tuesday, she was surrounded by her doting family, including husband Harry Hamlin and daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle.

This luxury haven, an attraction for celebrities since its 2019 opening, played host to Lisa and her family, offering stretches of pristine white sand, exquisite cuisine, and a momentous birthday shot.

Among the noteworthy guests who have previously graced the resort are Eva Longoria, Taraji P Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Busy Philipps. Notably, acclaimed chef Nobu Matsuhisa and legendary actor Robert De Niro are among the owners of this stunning resort.

Lisa's family took to social media to share glimpses of their sun-soaked stay. In a heartfelt tribute on her birthday, Harry Hamlin posted a tender snapshot of himself sharing an affectionate hug with Lisa.

Delilah also celebrated her mother's special day with a captivating Instagram post. The photograph showed Lisa sporting a chic black floppy hat, sunglasses, and a bikini top. Her affectionate caption read: “It’s Lisa’s day. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA. I love u.”

Amelia, not one to be left out, shared a nostalgic array of photos of herself and her mother over the years. In a moving caption, she called Lisa, “My best friend ever.”

Celebrating her own special day, Lisa posted a delightful photo of herself and Harry enjoying a sunny selfie.

Last month, Lisa commemorated her mother on what would have been her 95th birthday. She posted a photo of her mother holding a cocktail glass on her Instagram story, with the heartfelt caption: “Drink in her hand, short glass! Cheers Lois we love and miss you!”

Lisa exited The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year, after an eight-year run. She expressed her gratitude for the longest job of her 35-year career, adding: "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

The actress opened up about her final season to Interview magazine earlier this year. “I hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she said. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How about that?”

After her departure from the show, she told PEOPLE that she was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming support she received.

"That is the thing that was unexpected to me the most about everything," she shared.