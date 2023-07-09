Rita Wilson's adoring birthday tribute to Tom Hanks sparks reaction from famous friends

Rita Wilson is making sure hubby Tom Hanks is feeling all of the love he deserves on his birthday, and their fellow celebrity friends are following suit.

The veteran actor is celebrating his 67th birthday this Sunday, July 9, and his wife gave him the sweetest shout out by way of an adoring tribute.

The heartfelt post roused quite a reaction from the actress' followers, who gushed about the couple's enduring love for each other, and were impressed by Tom's youthful appearance!

Rita took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet snapshot of her husband, who appears in the photo donning a brown, floral button-down shirt, in perfect contrast with the retro floral background, and his stunning green Rolex submariner, commonly referred to by watch aficionados as The Hulk, is on full display.

She started her adoring tribute with: "Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children."

The singer added: "He loves a typewriter just slightly less than me, (why is there no typewriter emoji?) invents cocktails like Diet 'Cokecaine' (Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a 'Cokearita' (Diet Coke mixed with margarita)..." before further highlighting all of her husband's favorite pastimes, impressive endeavors and the good he does.

© Instagram Tom is celebrating his 67th birthday

She went on: "[He] DJs regularly on @bossradio66, is happiest being [surrounded] by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans, and has created his own coffee brand supporting veterans, @givehanx Hanx for our Troops."

Rita concluded, endearingly, with: "He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at any time," finally adding: "Happy happy birthday my love!"

© Getty Tom and Rita have been together for almost 40 years

Her beautiful post quickly sparked a flood of congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans alike in the comments section, which was quickly left looking like a star-studded red carpet.

Praising Tom's appearance, Full House actor John Stamos cheekily wrote: "Look at the guns on that kid!" as Prinyanka Chopra, Sharon Stone, Kate Hudson, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter Audrey, Linda Thompson, Camila McConaughey, and more left special birthday messages for the star.

© Instagram The Hollywood couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary recently

Tom's fans followed suit with heartfelt comments such as: "One of the best actors of all time!" and: "Happy birthday to a real national treasure!" as well as: "Thanks for all you do to entertain us, have a wonderful day!"

© Getty The two first met in 1981

Tom was born Thomas Jeffrey Hanks in Concord, California in 1956, and following his parents' divorce in 1960, he grew up moving around often with his father and his two oldest siblings – writer Sandra Hanks Benoiton and Larry Hanks, an entomology professor – while his mom stayed in California with his youngest brother, actor Jim Hanks.

© Getty Tom has established himself as one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood

He got his start in acting in 1979 after he moved to New York City, and made his film debut in the 1980 slasher film He Knows You're Alone. Some of his most notable films include Catch Me If You Can, Saving Private Ryan, Philadelphia, When Harry Met Sally, Forrest Gump, Cast Away, et al.

He and Rita met in 1981, and tied the knot in 1988. They have two sons, Chet, 32, and Truman, 27. Tom also welcomed son Colin, 45, and daughter Elizabeth Ann, 41, with his late ex-wife Samantha Lewes, who passed away in 2002.