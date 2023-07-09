Kyle Richards reveals truth behind Morgan Wade dating rumors amid 'rough year' with Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards, amid her marriage woes with husband Mauricio Umansky, is not one to hold back from setting the record straight.

On July 3, reports swirled that the couple was separating after 27 years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has since maintained that they don't plan to divorce, and now she is clearing up another set of rumors, those surrounding her relationship with country star Morgan Wade.

In the past year, Kyle and Morgan have developed a friendship – they even have matching tattoos – and as soon as the former's marriage challenges were made public, all eyes went to her blossoming friendship with the singer.

However, in a new video obtained by PageSix, Kyle is seen maintaining there is nothing to the rumors.

The reality star was caught by paparazzi driving her car out of a parking spot, and when asked about Morgan, she said: "We are very good friends." Plus, when asked to confirm whether their romance was just a rumor, she maintained: "Yes."

Kyle was then also asked about her and Morgan's matching tattoos – hearts on their wrists – to which she said: "We have matching tattoos too," pointing to best friend and former Real Housewives co-star Teddi Mellencamp, and added: "She's not the only one I have matching tattoos with."

© Instagram Kyle and Morgan have become friends over the last year

Last week, following news of her alleged separation, which was first reported by People, Kyle took to Instagram to explain what was really happening with her and Mauricio.

In a joint statement, the two said: "In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."

© Getty Morgan first hit the music scene in 2018

She added: "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," noting: "But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

© Getty Kyle and Mauricio have been married for 27 years

The statement continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through parishes privately. While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

© Getty The couple joined the world of Real Housewives in 2010

Kyle and Mauricio first met at a nightclub in 1994 shortly after the Halloween Ends actress divorced her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah Brittany, 34.

They tied the knot in January 1996 and share three daughters together, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.

© Instagram The two spent Fourth of July together in Aspen with their daughters

Earlier this year when Kyle was spotted out without her wedding ring, Mauricio maintained: "We're not getting divorced," while appearing on an episode of Housewives alum Teddi and Tamra Judge's podcast Two T's In a Pod in April.

He added: "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."