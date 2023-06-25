Lisa Rinna, 59, sends fans wild in tiny gold bikini

Lisa Rinna is no stranger to daring fashion and the former RHOBH housewife served yet another adventurous style moment in a look that needs to be seen to be believed.

The 59-year-old looked jaw-dropping in an Instagram Story, as she modeled a new gold two-piece from Khloe Kardashian’s latest Good American line. Lisa’s sexy 80s inspired bikini was gifted to her by Khloe, as Lisa shared herself unboxing the metallic swimwear, a collaboration with Body Glove.

© Instagram Lisa Rinna showed off her incredible figure in a gold two-piece

The former housewife was also gifted a pair of wrap-around sunglasses to complete the retro look.

Lisa posed for a series of Stories, showing off her incredibly toned figure in the ensemble, a pair of “80s inspired cheeky bottom” high-rise pants and a sporty-style zip-up bikini tank top.

The mother of two added the wrap-around sunglasses to her look, posed for in the Beverly Hills home she shares with husband Harry Hamlin and daughters Delilah Belle, 25, and Amelia Grey, 22 - see the pictures of their stunning family home.

© Photo: Getty Images Lisa Rinna has been married to actor Harry Hamlin for 26 years

Lisa Rinna announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year, following an intense final season.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come.”

The actress opened up about her final season to Interview magazine earlier this year. “I hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she said. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How about that?”

© Bravo The RHOBH cast season 9

Bravo stans were enraptured with the on-screen drama of season 12 RHOBH, with Lisa finding herself in the middle of a dramatic storyline with Kathy Hilton during a cast trip to Aspen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 is currently filming, with Bravo confirming that the new season will include Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke; Diana Jenkins, who joined the cast in season 12, also confirmed her departure along with Kathy Hilton.

© Photo: Getty Images Lisa and her two daughters, Delilah and Amelia

Lisa recently announced that she’s returning to her acting roots, and is set to appear in a spinoff of Ryan Murphy’s popular American Horror Story franchise.

The Days of Our Lives actress will star in episode 3 of American Horror Stories, which tells a new story in each episode. Lisa’s episode, entitled Tapeworm, is said to have finished filming but further details on the new show are yet to be released.

