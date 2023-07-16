Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran Keating dies in car crash

The One Show host Ronan Keating's older brother Ciaran Keating has tragically died in a car crash.

Ciaran, who was in his fifties, was involved in a crash on Saturday in Ireland. It has been reported that he was travelling alongside his wife, Ann Marie, to watch their son, Ruairí play for Cork City FC, when the crash took place.

Ann Marie was taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the other car in the collision was treated for serious injuries.

© Shutterstock Ronan Keating's older brother has sadly died

Cork City FC released an emotional statement, reading: "All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course."

Councillor John O’Malley also offered condolences to the family, saying: “Everyone is shocked and saddened by the awful news. He was highly regarded by all who knew him here and we are thinking of his wife and children and his extended family.”

Christy Hyland, an Independent member of Mayo County Council where Ciaran and his family live, added: “Our sympathy goes out to all the Keating family. Ciaran’s death is truly shocking”.

Our thoughts are with Ronan and his family at this difficult time.