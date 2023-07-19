Michael Strahan sent fans into a frenzy on Tuesday with an unexpected social media post which sparked a big reaction from his followers.

The popular TV personality shared a photo of himself on Instagram with a date above his head and the message: "When you realize New Year's Eve this year is 123123."

However, at a glance, the post was confused by many as being an RIP notification. One fan shared their angst by commenting: "Don't scare me like that Michael. I thought it was an RIP post," while a second added: "Me too, at first glance!!" and a third wrote: "Same. I did a double take."

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan's post confused fans

Thankfully, Michael is fighting fit and is showing no signs of slowing down with his multitude of hosting gigs and a busy personal life too.

There is a big change headed his way as his two youngest children, twins Isabella and Sophia, get set to flee the family home to start college.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with daughters Isabella and Sophia and girlfriend Kayla Quick

Sophia will attend Duke in North Carolina, and Isabella is off to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Michael opened up about his feelings on their departure on The View recently and explained: "I used to feel like, 'I can't wait to get them out,' you know, [I'd think], 'You're teenage girls, you're working my nerves, you're talking about boys, I don't need to hear all that or Imma hurt somebody.'"

© Instagram Michael and Sophia at her graduation from the Trinity School.

Michael added: "Now I'm happy," before admitting: "I'm gonna miss them, but I want them to grow. They can't grow sitting around me all the time," he joked: "But then they're kinda growing a little too much, where they don't wanna be around me when I wanna be around them."

The GMA star is approves of their choice of schools too and gushed: "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard," before maintaining: "I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father."

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Michael is very proud of his daughters

As for how they'll deal with being apart from one another, Michael clarified: "They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade.

"They have completely separate sets of friends, even though they are great friends with each other," he then added: "But they also argue and fight to the point where they need to be separated."

© Sean Zanni Michael is a dad to four children

Michael is also a father to his two other children. He shares daughter Tanita, 31, and son Michael Jr., 28, with his ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, who he was with from 1992 to 1996, and he welcomed Sophia and Isabella with second wife Jean Muggli, who he was with from 1999 to 2006.