GMA's Michael Strahan celebrates rarely-seen daughter in touching moment

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan had a weekend to celebrate as his teen daughter, Sophia, graduated from Trinity School in New York ahead of her move to North Carolina where she will study at Duke University.

Taking to his Instagram, the proud dad couldn't help but gush over his teen daughter as she marked the major life milestone. In one photo, he proudly stood by Sophia, flashing a huge grin while she held up her diploma, while a second photo saw the pair together with Sophia in her graduation gown, and Michael sweetly wrapping his arm around his young girl.

In a heart-warming caption, Michael shared: "My baby girl graduated!! I am so proud of you!! You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can't wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke. Congrats Sophia!! Love you!"

His fans were quick to respond to his loving post, as one commented: "Awww congrats!!! Go get 'em girl," and a second posted: "Congratulations to a beautiful brilliant daughter. Like father like daughter," while her twin sister, Isabella simply said: "Yay!"

Many other of his followers shared messages of congratulations in the comments, alongside heart emojis.

Michael was so proud of Sophia

Stepping out in a white linen dress for the occasion, Sophia and her friends had clearly colour-coordinated for the big day, as they each wore the summery shade for their graduation.

Currently, Sophia is yet to reveal her college major, but we're wishing her the best of luck at Duke! Meanwhile, her twin sister is in the process of launching her modelling career. She's also earned herself a place at the University of South California.

Michael is a doting dad to four children. Prior to welcoming his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella with his ex-wife Jean Muggli in 2004, the GMA star had already become a father with the birth of his daughter Tanita Strahan, and son, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr.

Tanita, 31, is a visual artist and painter. According to her website, she is currently based in Los Angeles and regularly works with acrylic, watercolor, gouache and ink. Meanwhile, Michael Jr, 28, has established a career as a Marketing Assistant at SMAC Entertainment. His LinkedIn page states that he's been working at the company since 2014.

The teen will be heading to North Carolina

He previously studied at The University of Texas at San Antonio, so we reckon he'll be giving his sister Sophia some tips about making the big move to college.

GMA star Michael is typically private about life with his four kids, although he has spoken about them on occasion. Asked about his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, he told New York Family that Isabella is the calmer of the two. "I'd say she's more playful, very chill, never gets very upset or fired up. She's very 'it is what it is,'" he said.

The TV personality also opened up about his son, Michael Jr, telling the publication: "He's funny. He just got his car about two weeks ago, and he washes it and takes care of it every day. He's a very particular young man. He's very smart too. He likes to say to me, 'Dad, you're smart, but you cannot challenge me in the fields of math and science.'"

As for his eldest daughter, Tanita, Michael revealed that she's very similar to him. "She's kind of like me in the sense that she has a very strong personality, but a silent strong personality," he said. "She's not going to be one to walk into a room and make it all about her. She definitely has an opinion and she's very smart and she knows what she wants, which I love about her."

